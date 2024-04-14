Tom Jones Memorial: Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek tie for the second-fastest 100m time in the 2024 season

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic 200m medalists, Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek, kept the fans on edge at the 2024 Tom Jones Memorial after tying for the second-fastest 100m time in the Olympic year.

The 2024 Tom Jones Memorial was scheduled on Saturday and Sunday i.e. April 12 and 13, at the Percy Beard Track in Gainesville, Florida. Lyles displayed his exceptional skills at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in the Hungarian capital, securing three gold medals in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m.

Lyles and Bednarek secured the top two positions in the 100m after recording an impressive time of 10.01 seconds. The two American athletes were followed by Star Athletics' Kyree King, who recorded a stunning time of 10.02 seconds.

With their 10.01 second time, Lyles and Bednarek marked the second-fastest time of the 2024 season, increasing the anticipation for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in the French capital among the fans.

The fastest 100m time of the 2024 season was registered by Nigerian sprinter Favour Oghene Tejiri Ashe at the Florida Relays, at the same venue, James G. Pressly Stadium, in March 2024. Known as Nigerian Nightmare and Ashe Bolt by his fans, the 21-year-old recorded a spectacular time of 9.99 seconds.

A look at Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles' 2024 season so far

Noah Lyles of Team United States poses for a photo after the Men's 4x400 Metres Relay Final on Day Three of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 at Emirates Arena on March 03, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland.

After showing his proficiency last year in Budapest, Noah Lyles competed at the 2024 World Indoor Athletics Championships on March 3, held at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

He secured second place in the 60m event after finishing behind Christian Coleman. While the three-time World Indoor Champion recorded a stunning time of 6:41 seconds, Lyles clocked 6.44 seconds.

Further, the three-peat champion also clinched a silver medal along with the team, including Jacory Patterson, Matthew Boling, and Christopher Bailey in the 4x100m relay after leaving behind the Belgian and Dutch squads. The American squad recorded 3:02.60.

Kenny Bednarek kicked off his Olympic year by securing a glorious victory at the 2024 Miramar Invitational. He clinched the top position in the men's 200m final after clocking a time of 20.35 seconds and leaving behind Coleman and Rusheen McDonald, who registered 20.43 and 21.09 seconds, respectively.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Kenny Bednarek clocked 19.68 seconds in the 200m while Noah Lyles settled in third place, recording 19.74 seconds.