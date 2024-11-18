"I know what you put your body through"- Noah Lyles gets star-stuck as he meets Rey Mysterio at ComplexCon

Noah Lyles had a fan moment recently with WWE star Óscar Gutiérrez Rubio, better known as 'Rey Mysterio'. The Olympic champion sprinter met the WWE wrestler at the ComplexCon.

The two champions met each other and had a fun moment, where Lyles appreciated Mysterio's efforts and mentioned,

"It's a honor....I know what you had to put your body through, I know you guys are not just entertaining."

WWE uploaded a reel of the same, captioning the video as 'Generational athletes' as they wrote,

"The world’s fastest man @nojo18 meets the greatest high flyer @619iamlucha at @complexcon!"

Trending

Rey Mysterio belongs to an illustrious family of fighters. His uncle, Rey Mysterio Sr., was an acclaimed professional fighter in his own league. Mysterio Jr. competed in amateur wrestling until 1992 when he turned professional. Rey Mysterio Jr. joined the WWE in 1996 and has never looked back since then.

Before meeting Rey Mysterio, Noah Lyles had run a friendly dash with YouTuber IShowSpeed. He also sealed the deal for his new home with his fiance and Jamaican sprinter Junelle Bromfield.

Noah Lyles' life after winning two medals at the Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles opens up on life after winning two medals at the Paris Olympics [Image for Representational Purposes] [Image Source : Getty]

Noah Lyles had a fantastic season this year, especially at the Paris Olympics. Against all expectations, the 27-year-old sprinter ended the Olympic gold medal drought for the USA in the 100m event at the Paris Olympics, where he edged out Kishane Thompson of Jamaica for the gold medal. Despite being afflicted with COVID-19, Lyles went on to win the Olympic bronze medal for the men's 200m event.

In the recently released second season of the Netflix documentary 'Sprint', Lyles recalled his victory in the 100m event at the Paris Olympics. In his words,

"I always knew the title was mine and I was jus letting people borrow it.Everybody wants to be the fastest man in the world. People see you as a superhero. Now I go in ti a room and it's 'fastest man in the world, champ.'" (8:00 onwards)

The Olympic champion mentioned that his victory in the 100m was anything but a cakewalk, and he had to fight it out with Kishane Thompson of Jamaica to win the gold.

“I saw my name and was like, ‘I didn’t do this against a slow crowd, I did this against the best of the best, on the biggest stage with the biggest pressure.’”

Noah Lyles ran a personal best of 9.79 seconds, the same as Thompson, but the American’s torso crossed the finish line first, making him the ultimate winner. The margin of victory was just 0.005 seconds.

Lyles also talked about his bronze medal sprint in the men's 200m event, despite being afflicted with COVID-19.

"I had to come out running. If I didn't come out running, I wasn't gonna find the energy that I need for the biggest fight of my life,” said the Olympic champion. [Episode 4, 39:41 onwards]

Meanwhile, Noah Lyles has been enjoying his off-season after the Paris Olympics. Apart from getting engaged to his longtime girlfriend and Jamaican sprinter, Junelle Bromfield from the USA, the Olympic champion sprinter had also run a friendly dash with YouTuber IShowSpeed, after the latter was challenged by fellow YouTuber MrBeast. Lyles won the race by a bare margin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback