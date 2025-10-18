"I like the rivalry"- Oblique Seville gets real about being Noah Lyles' claim of being panicked, and giving a strong response to doubters 

Oblique Seville opened up about Noah Lyles' claims about him being nervous before the semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships. The Jamaican athlete shared that he was rooting for going head-to-head against Noah Lyles in the semi-finals of the event and was very confident in his ability, rather than nervous, while competing on the biggest stage of the sport.Noah Lyles was confident when he was asked about competing against Oblique Seville and shared that he was well aware of the Jamaican's race plan and felt as if he was panicking on the blocks. Seville responded to Lyles' claims weeks after the conclusion of the World Championships and expressed that he enjoys the rivalry and did not want to stop Lyles from making any claims, as it motivates him to put forward a stronger performance.&quot;I see what he was doing, but it wasn't really working for me. When I saw what he said, I was like damn, Jesus Christ, I want him to be in my semi-finals. I was praying for it. I was praying to get his semi-finals because I was just going to show him something. I like the rivalry. You know that I like it. So, what he is doing, I'm not going to stop him because Noah is going to be Noah,&quot; he said.However, Seville was confident when he stepped on the line during the semifinals and shared how he put his finger on his lips after flawlessly executing the race. He expressed how he silenced his doubters with his strong performance.&quot;So, everyone knows that when I got into the semi-finals, I said, 'If I get this good start, I know I can run at like 60% of the race and take it on from there easily. So, I did that in the semi-finals. So, I put my finger on my lips and said 'Sush, I am back' which shows that to shut up the doubters,&quot; he added.Noah Lyles opens up about concluding his 2025 seasonNoah Lyles on Day 9 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: GettyNoah Lyles penned a short message after concluding his 2025 track season. The American athlete reflected on his year and shared that it was very challenging for him to compete at the top level; however, he expressed his happiness at being able to put forth his best performance at the world championships.The Olympic gold medalist concluded his World Championship campaign with two gold medals and one bronze medal.&quot;I Got Nothing But The Joy of the Lord in my heart. It has been a very challenging year. Being able to give my all on the race that meant the most is all I can ask for. Next is the 200m, my favorite,&quot; he wrote.Noah Lyles thanked his fans for their incredible support and hoped to continue his pursuits for greatness on the track.