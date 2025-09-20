"I had a little PTSD"- Noah Lyles reveals therapist's crucial advice about mindset that helped him to achieve Usain Bolt feat at World championship

Noah Lyles stunned the spectators and the track community with his incredible performance in the 200m race at the World Athletics Championships. Following this race, he opened up about his therapist's advice on his mindset, which played a significant role in his performance at the tournament.After producing a dominant delivery in the semi-finals, where he clocked a world lead of 19.51s, Lyles gracefully defended his 200m title in Tokyo by clocking a time of 19.52s. With this win, the American equaled Bolt's tally of four gold medals in the 200m race at the World Championships. The second and third positions were claimed by Kenny Bednarek and Bryan Levell, respectively.Following his performance in the 200m finals, the four-time champion spoke to Athletics Weekly, where he revealed his therapist's crucial advice that helped him bag the triumph. Opening up about having a little PTSD, he said:&quot;I had a little bit of PTSD coming into these championships. My therapist told me, 'You have to wipe that from your mind' and used the reference of jumping out of a plane - if you dont jump then you won't win the race&quot;. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAhead of his 200m run in Tokyo, the American faced heartbreak at the World Championships, as he earned a bronze medal in the 100m and was therefore dethroned as world champion. Noah Lyles opened up about breaking Usain Bolt's record in the upcoming World Championships following his 200m win After claiming his fourth World Championship title with the 200m win, Noah Lyles spoke to the media, revealing his goal of breaking Usain Bolt's record. The Jamaican has four gold medals in the 200m race at the World Championship, and Lyles stated that he wished to break that record by winning his fifth in the 2027 Championships (as quoted by The Guardian).“I can’t wait for 2027 to become the only man to win five 200m titles,&quot; said Noah Lyles.Recalling his time at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where he won a bronze medal in the 200m, he said:&quot;I don’t have good memories from 2021. At that time I was depressed, but this time I am energized. I love what I do and I am happy. I have the best support staff and the best crowd I could have ever asked for. My face is blasted everywhere over Tokyo. This is amazing and such a joyous moment I am going to keep with me for ever. Now I want to win the gold medal in the relay.”He additionally spoke about analyzing his competitors at the race, revealing that although most of them tightened up, he stayed 'relaxed and got the job done.' Noah Lyles also shared a strong message after setting a new lead at the World Championships.