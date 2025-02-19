"I'll put 10k on Sha'Carri Richardson" - Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband Hunter makes his feelings known on 24-year-old racing IShowSpeed

Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband, Hunter Woodhall, has given his take on the ongoing race challenge between Sha'Carri Richardson and IShowSpeed. The couple joked about betting their money on the American sprinter.

One of the most followed streamers, Darren Watkins, also known as IShowSpeed, recently challenged Richardson for a race. She responded by offering him a chance to train with her in her training camp. The duo met at the Super Bowl flag football game on February 8 where the streamer proposed the challenge and the Olympian said she would teach him to be a sprinter ahead of racing him. To race her, he will first have to become a track athlete by doing all her workouts.

While the challenge is making rounds on the internet, Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall recently shared a video on their couple's Instagram handle, opening up about who they think will win the race. They added a video of Richardson showing IShowSpeed that she is in great shape and said she will definitely beat him.

"Sometimes you can't tell I'm muscular until I go like this." said Tara Davis-Woodhall.

Woodhall replied:

"Like Sha'carri in that video, 'I'm in great shape.' That was hard. She would beat his a**. I'll out 10k on Sha'Carri. Don't know who's gonna take my bet but I'll put 10K on Sha'Carri. Yeah, I'm betting Tara's money on Sha'Carri."

Davis-Woodhall and Woodhall had a successful 2024, winning their first Olympic gold medal at the Paris Olympics and the Paris Paralympics, respectively.

Hunter Woodhall opened up about Tara Davis-Woodhall paying off the mortgage of her mother's house

Long jump athlete, Davis-Woodhall and her husband, Hunter Woodhall- Source: Getty

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram, opening up about paying off the mortgage of her mother's house. In the video, she surprised her mother, who got emotional after learning about the paid mortgage. The athlete called her mother the biggest support.

"What would you do with your biggest tax refund yet? For me, it was about giving back. My mom has always been my biggest supporter. I’m lucky I was able to help her pay off the mortgage on my childhood home and now her forever home," wrote Tara Davis-Woodhall.

She shared another note in the video, saying:

"To the woman who gave me everything. Who supported all of my dreams. Now she'll be able to live her dream, living in the house we grew up in, mortgage-free."

Hunter Woodhall reshared this video on his Instagram story, and lauding his wife, he wrote:

"Tara Paid off her moms house. She deserves it so much, always supporting Tara. Sacrificing so much to be an incredible mom. Thanks to all moms."

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall started dating in 2017. They celebrated their love by marrying in 2023 at D'Vine Grace Vineyard in McKinney, Texas.

