“I love you more” - Michael Phelps' wife Nicole pens heartfelt birthday wish for the American

On Monday, June 30, Michael Phelps celebrated his 40th birthday. Making the most of the special occasion, his wife Nicole penned a heartfelt wish for the father of four while sharing glimpses of their birthday celebrations over the last decade.

Phelps, best known as one of the greatest swimmers of all-time, first met his wife in 2007. The duo began dating two years later, and were in an on-again off-again relationship until 2015, when they got engaged. Phelps and Nicole got married in 2016 and have since welcomed four children, Boomer, Beckett, Maverick, and Nico.

Recently, Michael Phelps turned 40. Celebrating the occasion, Nicole Phelps took to her Instagram to share snaps from each of the swimmer’s birthdays over the last decade and wrote,

“Happy Birthday Babe. 30s was a super special decade. May this next decade of birthdays be as memorable as the last. I love you more.”

Michael Phelps shares how his wife Nicole helps him manage his mental health

Phelps and his wife ag the Adweek Brand Genius Gala (Image Source: Getty)

Over the years, Michael Phelps has been vocal about his struggles with mental health. The American first spoke about dealing with depression and anxiety in 2018, two years after his retirement from the sport. Phelps shared that he had struggled with suicidal thoughts at one of his lowest points and explained how tools like therapy helped him navigate his emotions.

In 2022, Phelps revealed how his wife had consistently supported him over the ups and downs of his journey. In an interview with the Today show, the swimmer called Nicole ‘the glue’ that held their family together, saying,

"One day I can wake up and I can feel like I'm on top of the world and I can do absolutely anything and everything and the next day I can wake up and not want to get out of bed. For 15 years, Nicole has seen me go up and down. There's no other person that would be able to support me like she has. She's the glue that holds all of us together.”

In the pool, Michael Phelps' career was nothing short of extraordinary. The swimmer made his Olympic debut in 2000, when he was just 15 years old. He went onto compete at the next four Games, winning a total of 28 medals to become the most successful Olympian of all-time.

Since retiring from his sport, Phelps has continued to stay in the spotlight, using his platform to raise awareness about mental health and water safety.

