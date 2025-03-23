"I was seriously depressed with the thought of another baby"- Michael Phelps’ wife Nicole gets brutally honest about her motherhood journey

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole are a power couple of the sporting world. The duo share four children together, and often give fans glimpses into their life. Recently, Nicole Phelps shared her honest take on her motherhood journey with the couple's youngest son, Nico, revealing that she initially struggled with the thought of having another baby.

Phelps and his wife first met in 2007, and they began dating in 2009. After a few years of an on-off-again relationship, the couple got engaged in February 2015, and welcomed their first son, Boomer, in May, 2016. The duo got married later that same year, and have since welcomed three more children, with their one-year-old Nico being the latest addition to the family.

On Sunday, March 23, Nicole Phelps shared a snap of herself and Nico on her Instagram, and revealed that while she was grateful for her life right now, she initially struggled with the idea of having a fourth baby.

“I'm grateful, I'm grateful for the life I have today. Can I be honest though, I had so much grief when I learned I was pregnant with Nico. My whole life as I thought I was about to live was flipped upside down and I was seriously depressed with the thought of another baby.”

She went on to explain that she overcame those feelings with time, and that Nico was of the the ‘best things’ life had gifted her, writing,

“It took time and patience with myself to come out of those feelings and from the day he came into our world I've been overjoyed. I had no idea the change it would bring our whole family. The love I would witness and continue to witness everyday amongst the boys. I've said it before, he's our family baby, and it is one of the best things life has gifted me. My intent of sharing this is a hope that someone else can relate and take a breath knowing they're not alone.”

Michael Phelps enjoys a beach outing with his family

Michael Phelps and his wife at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

Michael Phelps is the most dominant swimmer of all time, having won 28 Olympic medals over the course of two decades. The American called time on his career in the pool in 2016, and has since been enjoying life with his family in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

Recently, Phelps enjoyed an outing on the beach alongside his wife Nicole and their sons Boomer, Beckett, Maverick and Nico.

Outside of enjoying quality time with his family, Michael Phelps has explored multiple different adventures since retiring from swimming. The 39-year-old has worked as a commentator with NBC for multiple major events, including the Paris Olympics. He has also worked on raising awareness about water safety, and mental health issues.

