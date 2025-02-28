"Women's sports are incredible too"- Michael Phelps' wife Nicole makes her feelings known as their sons meet USWNT players

Michael Phelps' wife showed pride in her sons, Boomer, Beckett, and Maverick, sharing heartfelt moments with athletes in the invitational women's soccer tournament, SheBelieves Cup. The event ran from February 20 to 26, 2025, concluding with Japan clinching the title by beating the defending US team.

The most decorated Olympian, Michael Phelps, married former Miss California, Nicole Johnson, in 2016 and now shares four sons, Boomer, Beckett, Maverick, and Nico. The kids often feature in their parents' social media posts, be it on vacations, sporting events, or enjoying each others' company at home.

Recently, the boys accompanied Nicole to the SheBelieves Cup, witnessing female soccer players lock horns in an event created to encourage women to achieve their dreams. In an Instagram story posted by Phelps' former teammate, Allison Schmitt, the former's sons received autographs and motivational messages on yellow and red cards from the US team players after the event.

Schmitt gushed over the scenario and wrote:

"And more inspiration to these littles"

Schmitt also lauded National Women's Soccer League player Michelle Cooper, who made her debut appearance with the US team. She replaced Yazmeen Ryan of Columbia in the 64th minute of the match.

"Plus we got to witness @michelleicooper first @teamusa goal?!"

Sharing the story on her Instagram, Michael Phelps' wife emphasized the importance of teaching her children the value of women's sports.

"It is so important my boys know how incredible women's sports are too!!"

Phelps' wife Nicole gushed over his kids sharing frame with US team at SheBelieves Cup; Instagram - @mrs.nicolephelps

Michael Phelps delighted in his Boomer's football victory as he scored the first interception of his season

Michael Phelps and Boomer at the Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals - (Source: Getty)

Michael Phelps' firstborn, Boomer, takes an interest in sports like him. He plays football and has already achieved success in the 2025 season. After the eight-year-old showed his incredible skills on the field, the 23-time Olympic gold medalist shared the moment on Instagram and wrote:

"First interception of the season! @boomerrphelps to the house !!! #turnoverchain. Proud of the squad today! The fellas played hard!!"

Boomer, who plays in a Miami Dolphins jersey, won a game in a double-overtime thriller, as posted by his mother, Nicole, on Instagram on February 16, 2025.

"Let's goooooo!!"

The former swimmer joined forces and wrote:

"The boys crushed it. Nothing like a lil double OT thriller."

Phelps retired from his sport but stayed connected to the domain through various roles. He was the hospitality ambassador of the 2024 Paris Olympics & Paralympics with former gymnast Aly Raisman.

