Michael Phelps makes feelings known as son Boomer scores first interception of the season

Michael Phelps was beaming with pride as his son Boomer scored the first interception of his season in a football game. The American swimmer is married to Nicole and is the father of four kids, Boomer being the oldest of them.

Phelps took to Instagram to express his pride in his eldest son's achievement, who was sporting a Miami Dolphins jersey. The 23-time Olympic champion also shared a video clip of Boomer making the interception while he was seemingly officiating the match.

"First interception of the season! @boomerrphelps to the house !!! #turnoverchain. Proud of the squad today! The fellas played hard!!," wrote Phelps

Boomer's team won the match in a double overtime thriller earlier this month, and Phelps was beaming with joy.

"The boys crushed it. Nothing like a lil double OT thriller," Michael Phelps posted in an Instagram story

Phelps welcomed Boomer a month before marrying Nicole in 2016. The eight-year-old was in attendance at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where Phelps won five gold medals and retired as the most decorated Olympian in history.

The 39-year-old later welcomed his second son, Beckett, in February 2018 while Maverick arrived the following year in September. Phelps welcomed his youngest, Nico, in early 2024, and with no girl child in the family, they consider Nicole the queen of their house.

"It's the most precious smile in the world" - Michael Phelps on how family holidays look like

Michael Phelps with son Boomer during Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals - Source: Getty

Speaking in an interview with People, Michael Phelps termed the smile of his second son, Maverick, the most precious thing in the world. The American swimmer described how their family Christmas looks and said it was 'cool' to see the excitement on the faces of his sons, who beamed with joy on looking at the lit-up Christmas tree.

"Being in Arizona, we have sunshine and palm trees and some of our palm trees have Christmas lights on them. That's the first time that we've ever done that and it's really cool to see the excitement on [my sons'] faces. I mean, every single one is different."

"Boomer's obviously older, he's experienced a little bit more, but every time Beckett sees Christmas lights, his face lights up so much, and it's the most precious smile in the world," Michael Phelps added. "Maverick walks by and just gasps every time he sees a Christmas tree."

Phelps once claimed that his son Boomer was becoming a "pool rat" like him, but as evidenced by the swimmer's latest Instagram posts, the eight-year-old has taken a liking to football. Phelps has also vowed never to force his kids into swimming or any career for that matter.

