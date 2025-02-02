"I love them"- Athing Mu shares adorable picture with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone as they prepare for 2025 season

Athing Mu recently shared a cute picture with the Olympic champion, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. Both the athletes are gearing up to compete in the upcoming 2025 track season.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, February 2, Athing Mu reshared an adorable picture featuring Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and one of their friends, Maya Aviezer. The three were seen hugging each other in the picture, which was captioned:

"@athiing Infant🦙, Mamma 🦙, @sydneymclaughlin16 Baby🦙"

It further read:

"I love them."

Athing Mu's Instagram story

This isn't the first time Mu has expressed her affection for the American hurdler, as last week, she left a one-word reply on an Instagram post shared by McLaughlin Levrone, wherein she was seen donning a stylish black outfit.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone had an incredible 2024 as she delivered notable performances at the French capital, clinching two Olympic gold medals. Following this, the 25-year-old concluded her season after competing at the Diamond League Finals in Brussels.

Meanwhile, Athing Mu faced an upsetting end to her Olympic dream as she had a heartbreaking fall during the 800m event at the Olympic trials, which caused her to miss out on being listed on Team USA for the 2024 edition of the Summer Games.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about competing at the Grand Slam Track

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was one of the first athletes to be selected for Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track League. The event is scheduled to commence in April this year.

In a post-match interview at the Diamond League Finals in Brussels, McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about competing at the Grand Slam Track, stating that she was excited to compete in two events at the League.

“Yeah, I think it'll be fun. Honestly, being able to do two events and kind of just challenge yourself also using some of those as training blocks, I think it's just going to be really cool to see that dynamic and see the sport grow in popularity. So, I'm excited to be a part of that in any way.”

When asked if she would consider going for the 200m event as well, instead of 400m and 400m hurdles, she responded:

“It's always a possibility absolutely. So, I think yeah that's the exciting thing is I'm blessed with the ability kind of to switch some of these events and do different things and so yeah love challenging myself that's definitely a possible duo right there.”

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone capped off her campaign with a gold medal in the 400m hurdles by clocking an impressive world record time of 50.37s.

