"I'm only allowed to bring it home if we have a strong enough team" - Femke Bol opens up repeating the 2023 4x400m World Championships performance

Femke Bol recently emphasized the importance of team in relay events ahead of the 2024 World Athletics Relays, scheduled on May 4 (Saturday) and 5 (Sunday) at the Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas.

Bol will compete in the women's 4x100m relay race at the 2024 World Athletics Relays. Other athletes in the Dutch squads include Andrea Bouma, Britt De Blaauw, Lieke Klaver, Madison Mulder, Cathelijn Peeters, Anne Van De Wiel, and Myrte Van Der Schoot.

Bol ran the anchor leg at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, leading the Dutch team to top position in the women's 4x400m. The Dutch women left the Jamaican and the British squad behind after registering an impressive time of 3:20.72. During an interview with the European Athletics ahead of the World Relays, Bol reflected on the WAC performance and revealed her aim of repeating the victory.

"I think relay is so nice and it's so fun that you get to race together and you get to try together," Bol said. "Maybe I'm the anchor leg bringing it home, but I'm only allowed to bring it home if we have a strong enough team that I can do this. So I think you can never say this person brought the gold. No, we always bring it as a team. Whether you run 48 splits or a 49 or 51, we need all of the splits together to be able to run so fast."

"And there we are now as world champions indoor and outdoor" - Femke Bol expresses delight in securing outdoor and indoor relay victories

Dutch team, including Femke Bol, pose for a photo after winning the Women's 4x400 Metres Relay Final at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

Apart from the 2023 WAC, Femke Bol also led the team to the top position in the indoor championships.

At the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, United Kingdom, the 24-year-old ran the anchor leg for the team, finishing in first place by defeating America's Alexis Holmes.

The Dutch squad, including Lieke Klaver, Cathelijn Peeters, and Lisanne de Witte, recorded a time of 3:25.07, again leaving behind the American and British squads. During the same interview, Bol reflected on the Dutch squad's success in relay events at indoor and outdoor competitions and expressed her joy in sealing the triumph.

"I think this is something so amazing and I hope it inspires people, especially since we're also from a pretty small country," Bol said. "And there we are now as world champions indoor and outdoor. We have fun together and yeah, we just want each other to do better."

Femke Bol shattered her previous record in the women's 400m at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships.