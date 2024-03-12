5 indoor athletics world records broken in 2024 ft. Femke Bol, Grant Holloway

With the culmination of the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 and the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships 2024, the indoor season has officially ended. This Athletics indoor season will not only be remembered for several noteworthy battles between some of the track stars but also for the world records that were created.

As we move towards the outdoor season and the prestigious Paris Olympics 2024 from July 26 to August 11, let’s look at the athletics disciplines in which these world records were shattered during the 2024 season.

Which Indoor Athletics world records were set in 2024?

Femke Bol (Women’s 400m)

At the Dutch Indoor Athletics Championships 2024, Femke Bol shattered her own world record which she attained a year ago by clocking 49.24s in the women’s 400m. In 2023, she broke a long-standing 40-year-old record of Jarmila Kratochvilova (49.59s) which was created on March 7, 1982.

Bol went on to assert her dominance in the discipline at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 by smashing her record yet again as she registered a sensational 49.17s in the finals.

Grant Holloway (Men’s 60m Hurdles)

American hurdler Grant Holloway remains the most dominant athlete in the history of the 60m hurdles, having not suffered a defeat since March 14, 2015. The defending champion bagged his second World Indoor title, with a championship record time of 7.29s in Birmingham.

However, the major highlight of this season for Holloway was when he smashed the world record at the USATF Indoor Championships, clocking a 7.27s during the heats of the competition.

Josh Kerr (Men’s 2 Mile)

Josh Kerr during the medal ceremony for the Men's 3000 Metres at the World Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The 2023 world outdoor champion Josh Kerr showcased his supremacy in the men’s '2 Mile' as he shattered Mo Farah’s global Athletics record (8:03.40) that was set in 2015. Kerr recorded an 8:00.67s in his first event of the year at the Millrose Games 2024.

Devynne Charlton, Tia Jones (Women’s 60m Hurdles)

The women’s 60m hurdles were broken for the most number of occasions during this indoor season. Devynne Charlton first breached the previous mark set 16 years ago by Susanna Kallur, as she clocked 7.67s at the Millrose Games 2024.

The record was later equaled by Tia Jones of the USA during the USATF Indoor Championships 2024 on February 16, 2024. However, it didn’t take long for The Bahamas athlete to break the record yet again as the 28-year-old smashed it during the World Indoors by recording a magnificent 7.65s in the event’s final.

Daniel Haugh (Men’s Weight Throw)

Tokyo Olympian Daniel Haugh shattered a 29-year-old world record at the USATF Indoor Championships with a 26.35m throw in the 35lb weight, breaking Lance Deal's record of 25.86m.