Josh Kerr, Laura Muir among the athletes named in Great Britain and Northern Ireland's squad for World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024

Josh Kerr and Laura Muir have been named in the Great Britain and Northern Ireland’s contingent, announced by the UK Athletics, for the upcoming World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024, to be held from March 1 to March 3, at the Commonwealth Arena in Glasgow.

The UK Athletics has chosen the team based on numerous factors such as the athlete's chances to win medals and secure top-eight finishes for the nation in the event. In addition, the athletes’ performance at the British Indoor Athletics Championships 2024 was also taken into consideration.

However, the final team will be determined after World Athletics releases the Road to Glasgow rankings this week. After considering the athletes' world rankings and if they have met the UK Athletics' criteria, their selection for the Championships will be confirmed.

Both Kerr and Muir have been listed to compete in the 3000m for the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024. Kerr, the outdoor world champion in the 1500m, will be stepping out of his comfort zone as he won’t be competing in his signature event at the World Indoors.

Some other top athletes who have been picked are Jemma Reekie in the 800m, who placed fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, the Commonwealth Games medalists Molly Caudery, Cindy Sember, and Morgan Lake.

What is Great Britain and Northern Ireland’s squad for the World Indoor Championships 2024?

Women

Georgia Bell, Isabelle Boffey, Molly Caudery, Morgan Lake, Laura Muir, Laviai Nielsen, Jemma Reekie, Cindy Sember, Revee Walcott-Nolan, Hannah Brier, Hannah Kelly, Jessie Knight, Lina Nielsen, Ama Pipi

Men

Jeremiah Azu, Callum Elson, Adam Fogg, Josh Kerr, David King, Tade Ojora

Josh Kerr shatters Mo Farah's indoor two-mile World Record at the Millrose Games 2024

Josh Kerr of Great Britain sets the worlds record at 8:00.67 winning the Dr. Sander Men's 2 Mile during the 116th Millrose Games at The Armory Track on February 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Josh Kerr recently smashed the indoor two-mile world record set by Mo Farah (8:03.40) in 2015 by clocking 8:0.67 seconds at the Millrose Games 2024 on February 11, 2024.

Kerr stated in an interview after setting the world record:

"It was always going to be really tough, small margins."

On his way to the global record, Josh Kerr eclipsed the American record holder in the 5000m and 10,000m, Grant Fisher to clinch the top honor. Fisher also ran an American record in the event as he clocked 8:03.62 to finish second, despite being the leader for the majority of the race.