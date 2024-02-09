Millrose Games 2024: Athletes, schedule, where to watch and more

The Millrose Games 2024 is the sixth stop of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series, happening at the Armory in New York City, on February 11, 2024.

Considered among the prestigious indoor track meets of the world, the Millrose Games not only feature elite competitions but also include events for the youth, club, masters, high school, and collegiate-level athletes.

On Sunday, elite athletes from across the world, including Christian Coleman, Raevyn Rogers, Andre De Grasse, Josh Kerr, Laura Muir, Grant Fisher, Chris Nilsen, Danielle Williams, and Nia Ali, are all set to mark their participation in the indoor event in Manhattan.

The signature disciplines of the event, NYRR Wanamaker Miles, will feature the U.S. Mile record holder, Yared Nuguse, and rising star Hobbs Kessler, in the men’s race. The women’s race will see the likes of Tokyo Olympian Elle St. Pierre, and Oceanian mile record holder Jessica Hull.

Men athletes competing at the Millrose Games 2024

The male athletes participating in the event, featuring Coleman, are as follows -

60m

Ryiem Forde (USA)

Demek Kemp (USA)

Christian Coleman (USA)

Miles Lewis (PUR)

Hakim Sani Brown (JPN)

Andre de Grasse (CAN)

Ackeem Blake (JAM)

Shakur Williams (JAM)

JT Smith (USA)

60m Hurdles

Trey Cunningham (USA)

Giano Roberts (JAM)

Daniel Roberts (USA)

Cordell Tinch (USA)

Damion Thomas (JAM)

Orlando Bennett (JAM)

Michael Dickson (USA)

Dylan Beard (USA)

800m

Bryce Hoppel (USA)

Mark English (IRL)

Luciano Fiore (USA)

Luis Peralta (DOM)

Saul Ordonez (ESP)

Noah Kibet (KEN)

Sam Ellis (USA)

CJ Jones (USA)

2 Mile

Samuel Firewu (ETH)

Josh Kerr (GBR)

Hazem Miawad (USA)

Cole Hocker (USA)

Grant Fisher (USA)

Joe Klecker (USA)

George Beamish (NZL)

Morgan McDonald (AUS)

Keita Sato (JPN)

Kieran Lumb (CAN)

AJ Ernst (USA)

Wanamaker Mile

Hobbs Kessler (USA)

Sam Prakel (USA)

Andrew Coscoran (IRL)

Charles Philibert-Thiboutot (CAN)

Yared Nuguse (USA)

Mario Garcia Romo (ESP)

George Mills (GBR)

Adam Fogg (GBR)

Casey Comber (USA)

Derek Holdsworth (USA)

Liam Murphy (USA)

Adam Spencer (AUS)

Cooper Teare (USA)

Pole Vault

Zach Bradford (USA)

Chris Nilsen (USA)

KC Lightfoot (USA)

Zach McWhorter (USA)

Matt Ludwig (USA)

Austin Miller (USA)

Women athletes competing at the Millrose Games 2024

Former Olympic and World Championships medalist Nia Ali will compete in the meeting. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The female athletes competing at the Millrose Games 2024 are as follows -

60m

Shannon Ray (USA)

Shashalee Forbes (JAM)

Tamara Clark (USA)

Crystal Emmanuel (CAN)

Briana Williams (JAM)

English Gardner (USA)

Julien Alfred (LCA)

Destiny Smith-Barnett (USA)

60m Hurdles

Danielle Williams (JAM)

Cindy Sember (GBR)

Tia Jones (USA)

Ackera Nugent (JAM)

Sharika Nelvis (USA)

Nia Ali (USA)

Aleesa Samuel (USA)

Megan Tapper (JAM)

Devynne Charlton (BAH)

300m

Talitha Diggs (USA)

Leah Anderson (JAM)

Rhasidat Adeleke (IRL)

Candice McLeod (JAM)

800m

Natoya Goule-Toppin (JAM)

Kaela Edwards (USA)

Olivia Baker (USA)

Emily Richards (USA)

Lorena Martin (ESP)

Raevyn Rogers (USA)

Gabija Galvydyte (LTU)

Allie Wilson (USA)

2 Mile

Medina Eisa (ETH)

Melknat Wudu (ETH)

Laurie Barton (USA)

Krissy Gear (USA)

Abby Nichols (USA)

Roisin Flanagan (IRL)

Nikki Hiltz (USA)

Nozomi Tanaka (JPN)

Emily Mackay (USA)

Emily Infeld (USA)

Alicia Monson (USA)

Alicja Konieczek (POL)

Courtney Wayment (USA)

Laura Muir (GBR)

Wanamaker Mile

Marta Perez (ESP)

Anna Camp-Bennett (USA)

Yolanda Ngarambe (SWE)

Sadi Henderson (USA)

Maia Ramsden (NZL)

Dani Jones (USA)

Elle St. Pierre (USA)

Lucia Stafford (CAN)

Helen Schlachtenhaufen (USA)

Jessica Hull (AUS)

Josette Andrews (USA)

Susan Ejore (KEN)

Simone Plourde (CAN)

High Jump

Nawal Meniker (FRA)

Kim Williamson (JAM)

Vashti Cunningham (USA)

Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR)

Charity Hufnagel (USA)

Elizabeth Pihela (EST)

Schedule for the Millrose Games 2024

The schedule (only elite events) for the Millrose Games 2024 is as follows (Local Time) -

12:28 PM - Men’s Invitational Pole Vault

12:45 PM - Opening Ceremony

1:03 PM - Women’s 60m Hurdles

1:09 PM - Men’s 60m Hurdles

1:17 PM - Women’s 60m

1:22 PM - Men’s 60m

1:34 PM - Mike Frankfurt Men’s Invitational 800m

1:41 PM - Mary Beth Hogan Women’s Invitational 2 Mile

1:45 PM - Women’s Invitational High Jump

1:57 PM - KPMG Women’s Invitational 300m

2:04 PM - Dr. Sander Men’s Invitational 2 Mile

2:30 PM - The Stern Family Women’s Invitational 800m

2:34 - National Anthem

2:39 - NYRR Women’s Wanamaker Mile

2:51 - NYRR Men’s Wanamaker Mile

Where and how to watch the Millrose Games 2024?

The Millrose Games 2024 will be telecast live on NBC from 1:00 to 3:00 PM (ET). One can also watch the streaming on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and NBC Sports app.