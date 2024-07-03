"I'm back"- Trayvon Bromell set to make track comeback after missing U.S. Olympic trials due to injury setback

Trayvon Bromell has confirmed his comeback to the track after an injury saw him miss the US Olympic trials. Bromell suffered an adductor injury at the Savona Meet in Italy on May 15, which slowed him down and forced him to miss the trials.

However, he recently announced that he would return to the track to compete, with his first challenge being the Ed Murphey Classic, set to take place in Memphis, Tennessee, from July 11-13. Bromell will race on Friday, July 12, in the track portion of the program.

This was announced by the American Track League, in collaboration with Murphey Classic, on Instagram.

The post noted that Trayvon Bromell will be making an appearance and urged fans to show up in large numbers and support the American, who faced a huge setback of missing the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Trending

"He’s Back!!!! @iamtrayvonbromell. Join Us for the Ed Murphey Classic in Memphis, TN from July 11th to 13th! Experience world-class track and field featuring your favorite Olympic athletes. Get your tickets now at edmurpheyclassic.com or via the link in our bio! #EdMurpheyClassic #Memphis," the caption of the post read.

Trayvon Bromell has been a vital part of Team USA’s relay team at the World Championships and Olympic Games. The 28-year-old was part of the team that competed at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, where the US finished sixth in the preliminaries and did not proceed to the final. Bromell also competed in the men’s 100m but was eliminated in the semifinal after finishing third.

At the 2022 World Championships, he finished third in the men’s 100m in the showpiece event in Oregon. He missed out on the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, after a sixth-place finish during the trials.

At the U.S. Olympic trials before the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Bromell won the men's 100m title.

Trayvon Bromell missed U.S. Olympic trials due to adductor injury

New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Trayvon Bromell missed the just concluded U.S. Track and Field trials due to an adductor injury he suffered during a race at the Savona Meet.

The two-time world bronze medallist was part of Team USA and represented the country at the Rio and Tokyo Olympic Games in the 100m and 4x100m relay.

As per Citius Mag, his agent confirmed the news, saying the sprint sensation’s training had been impacted by the injury, forcing them to make the difficult decision.

"Trayvon hurt his adductor in the race in Savona. He has been feeling it on and off since then. It has been bothering him in training this week so unfortunately, he won’t be ready for the Trials. We hope he will be back competing in a few weeks," his agent said.

Expand Tweet

Bromell had been off to a great start to his season, finishing third at the East Coast Relays before proceeding to a fifth-place finish in the final of the 100m at the 13th Savona International Meeting where he got injured.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback