Records broken at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024 ft Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Noah Lyles

The U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials witnessed Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone setting a new world record in her pet event, the 400m hurdles. Some top athletes also displayed their exceptional skills to achieve multiple meet records during eight days of the Trials, scheduled from June 21 to June 30 at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

McLaughlin-Levrone clocked a stunning time of 50.65 seconds to set a new world record after surpassing her previous record of 50.68 seconds, which she registered at the same venue during the 2022 World Athletics Championships. The 24-year-old hurdler achieved her recent feat by defeating Anna Cockrell and Jasmine Jones, who clocked 52.64 and 52.77, respectively.

Gabby Thomas and Grant Holloway posted world lead timings in 200m and 110m hurdles, after clocking 21.78 and 12.86 seconds, respectively Apart from McLaughlin-Levrone, other elite athletes, including Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Masai Russell also set new meet records in their preferred events at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.

Noah Lyles dominated the 200m event with a meet record to earn the quota at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials

Noah Lyles signs a miniature Eiffel Tower after winning the men's 200 meter final at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 29, 2024, in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)

Noah Lyles secured the Olympic berth in the 200m event after setting a new meet record by clocking an impressive 19.53 seconds at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. He surpassed Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton, who posted 19.59 and 19.77 seconds, respectively.

Rai Benjamin who secured a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, posted a meet record in 400m hurdles, registering 46.46 seconds, surpassing CJ Allen and Trevor Bassitt, who posted 47.81 and 47.82 seconds, respectively. Full list of meet records broken at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.

Noah Lyles - 200m - 19.53 seconds

Yared Nuguse - 1500m Semi-final - 3:24.09 seconds

Sam Kendricks - Men's Pole Vault Final - 5.92m

Valarie Allman - Women's Discus Throw Final - 70.89 seconds

Grant Holloway - Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1 - 12.92 seconds

Cole Hocker - Men's 1500m Final - 3:30.59

Elle St. Pierre - Women's 5000m Final - 14:40.34

Valerie Constien - Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final - 9:03.22

Maggie Malone Hardin - Women's Javelin Throw Final - 64.58m

Grant Fisher - Men's 5000m Final - 13:08.85

Bryce Hoppel - Men's 800m Final - 1:42.77

Nikki Hiltz - Women's 1500m Final - 3:55.33

Rai Benjamin - Men's 400m Hurdles Final - 46.46

