Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone vs Dalilah Muhammed: Who is the faster hurdler?

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Dalilah Muhammed are sparking widespread anticipation as fierce competitors ahead of the much-awaited 2024 Paris Olympics. The two American hurdlers are all set to lock horns in the 400m hurdles at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.

McLaughlin-Levrone holds the world record for the event, which she set at the 2022 World Athletics Championships on home soil in Eugene. The American hurdler clocked a commendable time of 50.68 seconds to secure the victory. She secured a gold medal in the event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, registering 51.46, her previous world record.

McLaughlin-Levrone achieved this feat by surpassing Muhammed, who clocked 51.58 seconds, to bag a silver medal. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Muhammed clinched the gold medal in the event with 53.13 seconds. She has secured multiple medals in the event at the World Championships. In 2019, she bagged a gold medal in the event with 52.16 seconds, when McLaughlin-Leverone settled in second place with 52.16 seconds.

Trending

McLaughlin-Levrone has shown her prospects as a formidable player this year by kicking off her Olympic season at the Edwin Moses Legends Meet. She registered a world lead of 52.70 seconds. After withdrawing from the 400m event at the hurdles, she is all set to compete in the 400m by hurdles.

The American sensation Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will compete in the 400m hurdles trials as a clear favorite to top the star-studded lineup.

When and where to watch Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone compete in the 400m hurdles at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone crosses the finish line to win the women's 200 meter dash during the 2024 USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix at UCLA's Drake Stadium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Getty Images)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will compete in the 400m hurdles at the ongoing 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials held at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon from June 21 to 30, 2024.

She will compete in the event in the preliminary (heats) round on Day 7, Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 9:49 p.m. ET. The semifinal round of the event will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at 8:41 pm E.T., with the final round on Day 10 at 8:29 p.m. E.T.

The hurdler's fans can tune in to Peacock, NBC, and USA Network, to watch the action unfold live at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024.