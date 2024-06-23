When is Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone racing at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials 2024? Everything about world record holder's schedule

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is widely recognized as one of the most dominant track athletes in the present time. Following her gold medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 400m hurdles, McLaughlin-Levrone once again asserted her dominance in the event by becoming the global champion with a phenomenal world record performance of 50.68s in the 2022 edition.

However, a minor knee issue ruled her out from participating at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, which also denied her an opportunity to defend her World title in Budapest. However, she has returned for the 2024 season and will be competing at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials in the 400m hurdles event.

She was initially slated to compete in the women’s 200m and 400m events but later scratched from both flat races.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is scheduled to compete in Round 1 of the women’s 400m hurdles on Thursday, June 27, at 6:49 PM at the trials. If she qualifies, she will feature in the semifinals on June 29 at 5:41 PM. She will then compete in the finals of the event on June 30 at 5:29 PM, provided that she has advanced to the last round via semifinals.

With Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone announcing her schedule, it is clear that her primary focus is to only defend her 400m hurdles title in Paris.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, McLaughlin-Levrone captured the gold medal by registering a then-world record time of 51.46s, to finish ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics champion and compatriot Dalilah Muhammad (51.58s) and the Netherlands’ Femke Bol (52.03s). She later played an instrumental role in Team USA's gold-medal triumph in the 4x400m relay event by running the first leg.

A look into Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s 2024 season

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of the United States approaches the finish line en route to winning the women's 400m during the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix at Icahn Stadium on June 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone commenced her 2024 season by running at the 2024 Occidental Invitational in the 100m hurdles and 200m flat. She won both events in a time of 12.71s and 22.38s, respectively.

She made her season debut in the 400m hurdles at the HBCU Pro Classic: The Edwin Moses Legends Meet, where she ran a 52.70s to win the event. A few days later at the USATF New York City Grand Prix, she clocked a sensational time of 48.75 seconds in the 400m flat, also the third fastest time recorded by a U.S. female athlete in the distance.

She also holds the second fastest time in the 400m, having run 48.74 seconds at the USA Championships in July 2023.