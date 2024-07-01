U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Final Results: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone impresses with 400mH world record, Rai Benjamin records world lead

U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials witnessed Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shatter the 400m hurdles world record on the concluding day. The 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials which commenced on June 21, concluded on June 30 with 8 days of intense action.

Day 8 of the Trials featured the two-time Tokyo Olympics gold medalist McLaughlin-Levrone setting a new 400m hurdles world record with an impressive time of 50.65 seconds. The 24-year-old dominated the lineup in Eugene to better her previous world record of 50.68 seconds.

McLaughlin-Levrone was followed by Anna Cockrell and Jasmine Jones, who clocked 52.64 and 52.77, respectively.

Masai Russell registers a world lead in the 100m hurdles at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials

Expand Tweet

Trending

Masai Russell clocked a stunning world lead of 12.25 seconds to earn the Olympic quota by dominating the 100m hurdles lineup. She achieved the feat by defeating Alaysha Johnson (12.31) and Grace Stark (12.31). Tokyo Olympics 400m hurdles silver medalist Rai Benjamin secured the Olympic spot after topping the event in Eugene with 46.46 seconds.

The results for the events held on Day 8 of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials are given below.

Women's 400m Hurdles Final:

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone - 50.65 Anna Cockrell - 52.64 Jasmine Jones - 52.77 Shamier Little - 52.98 Rachel Glenn - 53.46 Dalilah Muhammad - 54.27 Akala Garrett - 55.01 Cassandra Tate - 55.37

Men's 400m Hurdles Final:

Rai Benjamin - 46.46 C J Allen - 47.81 Trevor Bassitt - 47.82 Chris Robinson - 47.96 James Smith - 49.18 Aldrich Bailey - 49.73 David Kendziera - 49.84 Khallifah Rosser - 53.18

Men's Hammer Throw Final at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials:

Daniel Haugh - 79.51 Rudy Winkler - 78.89 Justin Stafford - 77.07 Tyler Williams - 76.55 Jordan Geist - 76.30 Tarik O'Hagan - 74.54 Israel Oloyede - 74.32 Alex Young - 73.63

Women's Pole Vault Final:

Bridget Williams - 4.73 Katie Moon - 4.73 Brynn King - 4.73 Sandi Morris - 4.68 Amanda Moll - 4.63 Hana Moll - 4.63 Chloe Timberg - 4.63 Gabriela Leon - 4.53

Women's Javelin Throw Final:

Maggie Malone Hardin - 64.58 Kara Winger - 62.94 Madison Wiltrout - 61.17 Avione Allgood - 57.52 Maddie Harris - 56.21 Evie Bliss - 55.82 Jada Green - 54.80 Casey Bogues - 53.68

Men's Triple Jump Final:

Salif Mane - 17.52 Russell Robinson - 17.01 Donald Scott - 16.87 Omar Craddock - 16.84 Sean Dixon-Bodie - 16.80 William Claye - 16.73 Chris Carter - 16.46 James Carter - 16.44

Men's 5000m Final:

Grant Fisher - 13:08.85 Abdihamid Nur - 13:09.01 Parker Wolfe - 13:10.75 Graham Blanks - 13:12.61 Dylan Jacobs - 13:17.26 Sean McGorty - 13:18.27 Cole Hocker - 13:20.99 Ahmed Muhumed - 13:29.23

Men's 800m Final at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials:

Bryce Hoppel - 1:42.77 Hobbs Kessler - 1:43.64 Brandon Miller - 1:43.97 Josh Hoey - 1:44.12 Jonah Koech - 1:44.32 Shane Cohen - 1:44.65 Clayton Murphy - 1:44.80 Abraham Alvarado - 1:44.90

Women's 100m Hurdles Final:

Masai Russell - 12.25 Alaysha Johnson - 12.31 Grace Stark - 12.31 Nia Ali - 12.37 Tonea Marshall - 12.38 Keni Harrison - 12.39 Christina Clemons - 12.61 Talie Bonds - 12.85

Women's 1500m Final:

Nikki Hiltz - 3:55.33 Emily Mackay - 3:55.90 Elle St. Pierre - 3:55.99 Sinclaire Johnson - 3:56.75 Cory McGee - 3:57.44 Elise Cranny - 3:57.87 Heather MacLean - 3:58.31 Helen Schlachtenhaufen - 3:59.71