"I'm not bringing it to Botswana" - Letsile Tebogo reveals major goals for World Athletics Championships 2025

Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo is all set for the upcoming World Championships. The Botswana sprinter had fun banter with middle-distance runner from Kenya, Emmanuel Wanyonyi, ahead of the Rabat Diamond League, which will take place on May 25.

The official X page of the Wanda Diamond League shared a video of the chat between Wanyonyi and Tebogo, where they asked each other about the preparations for the Diamond League meet and their future plans for the 2025 season. When Wanyonyi asked Tebogo his course of action for the Rabat Diamond League, he enthusiastically replied that he's going 'ALL OUT' for his 200m race on May 25.

When Wanyonyi asked Tebogo about his preparations for the rest of the season, Tebogo clearly mentioned that he is all set to proceed to Tokyo for the upcoming World Championships and have fun. In his words,

"This year is to go to Tokyo, have fun in Tokyo!"

When Wanyonyi asked if Botswana will get its first world champion, Tebogo added with a hint of pride,

"I'm not bringing it [World Championship gold] to Botswana, I'm bringing it to Africa! I'm ready for Tokyo!"

Before becoming a household name in African athletics with his 200m Olympic gold medal performance, Letsile Tebogo had earned two medals at the Budapest World Championships held in 2023. Tebogo won the silver medal in the men's 100m event, while he clinched the bronze medal in the 200m event!

Letsile Tebogo shares his thoughts about the future of African track and field

Letsile Tebogo [Centre] in action at the Doha Diamond League meet 2025 [Image Source : Getty]

When 21-year-old Letsile Tebogo won the Olympic gold medal in the men's 200m at the Paris Olympics in 2024, he didn't just earn glory for his home country, Botswana. He also proved to the world that Africans can give tough competition to the Americans and the Caribbeans in terms of sprinting and not just middle- and long-distance running.

In a recent conversation with the press via the Wanda Diamond League, Tebogo opened up on the future of African track and field as he mentioned,

"I mean, it's not just the country, the whole African continent has true potential. It's just that over the years people were not given the opportunity. There's true potential in African countries, there are lot of young athletes that are there, people don't know. So, Botswana, obviously getting there, with us not being there at the World Relays, the team did well. It means now we believe we are going to see new faces on the track."

Letsile Tebogo finished 6th overall in the men's 100m finals at the Paris Olympics, with a timing of 9.86 seconds. The Botswana sprinter created a new African record with a time of 19.46 seconds when he won the Olympic gold medal in the men's 200m event. Tebogo later led the Botswana relay team to a new African record in the finals of the men's 4x400m relay event, which also earned them a silver medal.

