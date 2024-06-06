"I'm Coco Gauff on Wii tennis" - Gabby Thomas draws a connection with the tennis player and claims dominance in the video game

Gabby Thomas revealed that she is 'Coco Gauff' on Wii Tennis, one of the five sports gamers can play in the popular sports simulation video game, Wii Sports. Boasting a multitude of track laurels herself, Thomas compared her virtual tennis player character in the game to the real World No. 3, Coco Gauff.

Gabby Thomas rose to fame after winning 22 conference titles in athletics during her time at Harvard University. Specializing in the 100m and 200m, Thomas clinched the 200m bronze and anchored the US 4x100m relay team in their silver run at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

At the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, the 27-year-old outpaced Sha'Carri Richardson to claim the 200m silver and solidify her position as one of the world's top women sprinters. Soon after, in honor of her notable presence in the world of athletics and her advocacy of gender equality in women's sports, Gabby Thomas was chosen as the ambassador of the 776 Invitational, the women-only track event.

Trending

Thomas draws inspiration from US tennis star Coco Gauff, who dominates "a white-dominated sport as a black woman," as noted by Thomas in a candid conversation with Katherine Kalill. Thomas also pointed out how Gauff can be the best role model for young girls.

"She was just named the highest-paid female athlete… she is so relatable and down-to-earth... she does it with such grace… Young girls can look up to her as a role model and just believe in themselves.”

Gauff's vision and goals sit perfectly with that of Thomas, who is also representing women of color in track athletics and breaking barriers.

In a recent rapid-fire with World Athletics, Thomas claimed dominance in Wii Sports as 'Coco Gauff' on Wii tennis. Her words exuded confidence despite being 'Uncomfortably Close' with the World Athletics team.

"In Wii Sports I'm dominating tennis all the way. I'm Coco Gauff on Wii tennis."

Coco Gauff stands tall with seven singles titles and eight doubles titles on the WTA Tour. Gauff also has the most WTA 1000 wins before turning 21, a feat she achieved by surpassing Caroline Wozniacki's record.

"Anytime Simone Biles is competing" - Gabby Thomas on Biles drawing her attention to gymnastics

Thomas studied neurobiology and global health policy and has a master's degree in epidemiology. She was a prominent track athlete even during her university days but she also tried her hand at several sports including soccer, basketball, horseback riding and gymnastics.

Watching Simone Biles in action at the Olympics and at the international level, Thomas' love for the sport shone through once again, as revealed in her Uncomfortably Close interview by World Athletics.

"My favorite sport to watch during the Olympics is gymnastics. Anytime Simone Biles is competing."

Presently, Gabby Thomas will look to secure a spot on the Paris roster after competing at the US Olympic Trials.