"I'm crying"- Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold shares glimpses of celebrating 'perfect' early Valentine week with boyfriend Walker Lyons

Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS dance partner, Rylee Arnold, recently shared several updates, showcasing her Valentine week celebration with boyfriend, Walker Lyons. She made her relationship public with him in October 2024.

Nedoroscik and his dance partner, Arnold, were paired together during the 33rd season of the Dancing With the Stars show, where they ended up earning a fourth-place finish. They are currently a part of the show's tour, where the gymnast is the co-host and Arnold is one of the pro dancers. They have been constantly travelling in recent times as the tour is planned to be executed in 68 cities.

Amid this, the 19-year-old did not fail to celebrate Valentine Week with her boyfriend, Walker Lyons, who is a footballer for the USC Trojans. She shared a bunch of pictures, showcasing how her day started and how they celebrated the week of love together. In the first one, she shared a picture of Walker holding a paper in his hand, which read:

Trending

"Will you be my Valentine?"

Overwhelmed with the gesture, Arnold wrote in the story:

"Started off with Walker picking me up at the airport🥹 I'm crying he's perfect!!!!"

Rylee Arnold's Instagram story

Following this, she shared another picture with the same sheet of paper and a beautiful flower bouquet on its side.

Rylee Arnold's Instagram story

In the next update, she revealed that they went to church together by sharing a mirror selfie of them and writing:

"Then church was so perfect @walkerlyons🤍"

Rylee Arnold's Instagram story

She then shared a few selfies of them together and gave a glimpse of them watching the Super Bowl together. Showcasing the scenic beauty, she wrote:

"Views while watching the Super Bowl yesterday."

Rylee Arnold's Instagram story

She further added another picture of herself and Lyons and wrote:

"My favourite @walkerlyons."

Rylee Arnold's Instagram story

Here are some more stories from Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner:

Rylee Arnold's Instagram story

Rylee Arnold's Instagram story

Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold opened up about her thoughts on her boyfriend Walker Lyons

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, opened up about her relationship with her boyfriend, Walker Lyons, while she was delivering a speech at the 2024 Carousel of Hope Ball. She revealed that he makes her feel very special, and they share a lovely bond with each other. Calling him a great guy, she said: (as quoted by E! news)

"There were so many crazy coincidences that actually brought us together. But we have a lot of mutual friends so that’s kind of how we started talking in the beginning. But honestly, he’s just such a great guy, I really found a good one who makes me feel so special. And we have so much fun together," Rylee Arnold said.

Stephen Nedoroscik met Lyons for the first time while he and Arnold were rehearsing for the show, and Walker entered the room amid their dance pose. The gymnast revealed that it was a little awkward initially but described Lyons as a very polite person.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback