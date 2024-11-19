"This is weird”- Stephen Nedoroscik opens up on awkward moment on meeting Rylee Arnold's boyfriend for first time as he reveals Lyon's polite gesture

Stephen Nedoroscik recently recalled meeting Rylee Arnold's boyfriend, Walker Lyons, for the first time. The gymnast joined Dancing With the Stars as a contestant after concluding his Paris Olympics campaign in August.

The gymnast made a name for himself by delivering a historic performance at the Paris Olympics. He earned the highest score of 14.866 points in the team all-around event and helped Team USA win their first Olympic medal in 16 years in men's gymnastics. He also won another bronze medal in the pommel horse event.

Following this, the gymnast was offered participation in the 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars, and he recently performed in the 500th episode of the show alongside his dance partner, Rylee Arnold. The two share a good bond, and Nedoroscik recently opened up about meeting her boyfriend, Lyons, a college football player, for the first time. He narrated the story of the meeting in an interview with Access Hollywood.

Trending

"Recently I had the chance to meet Rylee's new boyfriend. We were in a little bit of a dance he walked in, and I was like oh shoot, this is weird, I'm dancing but he seemed like such a nice guy definitely a sweet dude, dude held the door for me. I could tell he's polite from the start, so that's always a great sign," said Stephen Nedoroscik.(1:05 onwards)

Arnold recently hard-launched her boyfriend on Instagram.

Stephen Nedoroscik showcased gratitude for DWTS partner Rylee Arnold

In one of the episodes of Dancing With the Stars, Stephen Nedoroscik combined dancing with gymnastics by starting his performance with a pommel horse routine. Following this, he took to his Instagram account and penned a heartfelt message about involving gymnastics in dance. He also thanked Rylee Arnold for her support.

“What an incredible experience! I never would have thought I'd be doing Pommel Horse into an Argentine Tango. This dance was such a challenge, and I'm so glad Rylee Arnold trusted me to execute every step and trick in this dance! I was surprisingly nervous but hearing the ballroom erupt as I mounted the Horse helped me lock in just like a gymnastics meet!!" wrote Stephen Nedoroscik.

He added:

"So blessed to have Rylee by my side, her patience and positivity keeps me excited and motivated for each day of this journey!! Thank you to everyone who cheered and voted for us, your help and kind words do not go unnoticed. It was a true honor to dedicate this dance to Men's Gymnastics. I can only hope my efforts can help to grow my amazing sport.”

Apart from his stellar performance on the gymnastics and dance floor, Stephen Nedoroscik has also graduated with an electrical engineering degree.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback