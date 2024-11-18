"I don't do academic learning... don't look at research papers"-Stephen Nedoroscik reveals unique approach to studying electrical engineering concepts

Stephen Nedoroscik recently opened up about his approach to learning in a podcast. The gymnast is currently competing at the Dancing With the Stars show.

Nedoroscik rose to fame after his victorious campaign at the Paris Olympics, as he etched his name in the history books after helping his team win an Olympic medal for the first time in 16 years. He and the men's gymnastics team won a bronze medal in the team all-around event, where Stephen earned the highest score of 14.866 points. Following this, he won another bronze medal in the pommel horse event.

Following this exceptional performance, the gymnast was offered to join the Dancing With the Stars Show alongside Rylee Arnold. Apart from these achievements, Nedoroscik also has a stellar career in academics, as he graduated with an electrical engineering degree from Penn State.

He recently appeared in the 'Shawn and Andrew podcast,' where he opened up about his take on the medium of learning. He shared that he does not read research papers but gathers knowledge from YouTube.

When asked if he digs into research and academic learning in free time, Stephen Nedoroscik said:

"Funny enough, like I don't do like academic learning, like I don't go and look at research papers or anything like that. But, like, I do find it fun to like watch certain YouTubers like three blue, one brown an amazing like math YouTuber, just has like these amazing videos that like you can learn a lot of.." (13:00 onwards)

".. He starts than from the very ground base and builds it up for you, so like, you go on this academic adventure and there are other YouTubers like that too that I watch. So I do very much enjoy like learning math or like physics or just chemistry. On my free time, I find that entertaining in general," the gymnast added.

Stephen Nedoroscik opened up about his feelings on joining DWTS

In the aforementioned podcast, Stephen Nedoroscik also shared his initial feelings about joining Dancing With the Stars. He said:

"Like 'Dancing with the Stars', I was terrified of joining, but like I knew it was an opportunity that I couldn't turn down because of that reason. As someone who's never danced before, like what can I do if I just put my full mind towards something and just try my hardest, and I've impressed myself with 'Dancing with the Stars.'" (9:56 onwards)

The American gymnast has now reached the final of the show with his dance partner, Rylee Arnold.

