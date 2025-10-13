"I'm so dead" - Harper Murray reacts after playfully convincing Nebraska volleyball teammate Virginia Adriano she said a cuss word

Nebraska volleyball players Harper Murray, Ryan Hunter, and Virginia Adriano recently joined a TikTok trend where you make up a word and give it a definition. The lighthearted clip came out soon after the Huskers extended their unbeaten run to 16 matches this season with a win over Purdue on Sunday, October 13, at Holloway Gymnasium.Nebraska swept Purdue in straight sets, 25-23, 25-16, 25-15, finishing with 53 kills from 109 attacks. This marked the Huskers’ seventh straight sweep and their sixth in Big Ten play.In the TikTok video, Murray, Hunter, and Adriano took turns inventing words and explaining what they meant. Murray described hers as 'a little creature that swims in the ocean and bites other animals’ tails off'. Hunter followed with a word that meant 'you’re not entirely stupid, but not the smartest either'. When Adriano came up with her word, Murray jokingly convinced Virginia that she had said a cuss word.Later, Harper Murray posted the TikTok, adding:i’m so dead @RyView on TikTokHunter and Virginia are both freshmen, while Murray is a junior at Nebraska. In the Huskers’ win over Purdue, Murray led the team with 16 kills, along with five digs, two blocks, and two service aces. Andi Jackson followed with 12 kills and three blocks.Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray opens up about the storyline driving team's national title chase2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: GettyThe Nebraska Volleyball team remains undefeated through 16 matches, as they aim for the national championship title this season. Speaking about the team’s motivation, Harper Murray opened up about the team's mindset and the story they want to write this year.Murray spoke about how every championship team seems to have its own story, and for the Nebraska Volleyball team, this season’s narrative centers around new coach Dani Busboom Kelly.“Yeah, I feel like every year there’s always a story. Like my freshman year, Texas had a kind of ‘wow’ season, they weren’t doing too well early on, and then in the tournament, they just took off. And then Penn State, with Katie and her battle with cancer, and then they won a national championship.”She continued, “I feel like there’s always a story, and that’s something our team has talked about this year. Ours can be about Dani, we have a new coach, a new era of Nebraska volleyball, and we can win a national championship in her first year here. Danny always says she wants to put a banner on the wall, not just names. Our goal is still the same, and the standards are still the same.” (2:53 onwards via NCAA Championships)In the 2025 season, Harper Murray has continued her strong form with 186 kills, 111 digs, and 15 service aces.