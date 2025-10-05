Nebraska Volleyball outside hitter Harper Murray has shared her perspective on this season’s goals and the mindset driving the Huskers’ dominant run. Nebraska notched its fourth consecutive sweep in Big Ten play with a 25-17, 25-15, 25-16 victory over Rutgers on Saturday, October 4. The win came in front of a sold-out crowd of 8,000 at Jersey Mike’s Arena, the largest audience ever to watch a volleyball match in New Jersey.

Ad

After last year’s heartbreaking exit against Penn State in the national championship, the Huskers are determined to finish the season with a title. Speaking about how each year brings its own defining narrative, Murray drew parallels to previous seasons, from Texas’ surprise tournament run to Penn State’s emotional title win during head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley’s cancer battle.

She said Nebraska Volleyball’s story this year could be about the first year of head coach Danny Busboom Kelly, who is leading the team into a new era.

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, I feel like every year there's always a story. Like my freshman year with Texas, they kind of had like a wow season. They weren't doing too well earlier on, and then in the tournament they just took off. And then Penn State, with Katie, with her battle with cancer, and then they win a national championship, Murray said.

Ad

Like I feel like there's always a story, and that's something that our team has talked about this year like our story can be like Danny, like we have a new coach, a new era of Nebraska volleyball, and we can win a national championship her first year here. So that's kind of been the storyline that we want to go with. And Danny talks about all the time that she wants to put a banner on the wall, not just names, and our goal is still the same and the standards are still the same ", she added. (2:53 onwards via NCAA Championships)

Ad

Ad

In the win over Rutgers, Harper Murray posted 11 kills and three blocks, while Bergen Reilly tallied 15 assists and two digs. Andi Jackson and Skyler Pierce each contributed six kills.

All about Nebraska Volleyball’s undefeated 2025 season

Nebraska Volleyball had a remarkable season, winning all 14 matches so far. Their dominant start began with a strong non-conference schedule featuring victories over Pittsburgh, Stanford, Lipscomb, Kentucky, Wright State, California, Utah, Grand Canyon, Creighton, and Arizona.

Ad

The Huskers opened their Big Ten campaign on September 24, 2025, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center with a win over Michigan, followed by sweeps against Maryland, Penn State, and Rutgers.

Up next, the Nebraska volleyball team will face Washington on Friday, October 10, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The match begins at 8 p.m. CT and will be televised on BTN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More