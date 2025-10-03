  • home icon
  "I had to gain back a lot of love and respect "- Harper Murray opens up about her 'why' while competing for the Nebraska Volleyball team

"I had to gain back a lot of love and respect "- Harper Murray opens up about her 'why' while competing for the Nebraska Volleyball team

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Oct 03, 2025 05:14 GMT
2024 Division I Women
2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Harper Murray opened up about her mindset while competing for the Nebraska Volleyball team. The American player shared that her mindset had changed over a period of time as she evolved as an athlete while competing against some of the best players in the country.

While reflecting on her journey as an athlete, Harper Murray shared her thoughts on her 'why' while competing on the court. The Nebraska volleyball player shared that during her early days as a player, she put forward her best performances for her parents. It was followed by a time when she felt lost and struggled with her purpose.

However, Harper Murray took some time to reflect on herself and shared that she now does it for her teammates and expressed that she had realized the importance of relationships in her life.

"Overtime it's changed. Growing up, I felt like it was for my mom and my dad, and then I kind of lost it for a little bit, and I wasn't sure what it was, and then in this past year, it was doing it for my teammates because I had to gain back a lot of love and respect from them. I had to do it with our support staff, with my coaches, my teammates, and even the fans, and it kind of made me realise the value in relationships and doing it for the person next to me," she said

Sharing an anecdote about her implementing it in her game, Harper Murray shared how she would have Lexi Rodriguez's jersey number on her finger during games to remind her to do it for the Nebraska volleyball team and teammates.

"So that's why I always wrote Lexi's number on my finger to remind me that I am doing it for her and not for myself, and stats don't matter. Can I make Lexi better? Can I make Merrit better? Can I do it for my teammates?" she added.
Harper Murray opens up about improving as a player

Harper Murray competes in the 2024 Division I Women&#039;s Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty
Harper Murray competes in the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Harper Murray expressed her thoughts about improving her performance as she continues to play for the Nebraska Volleyball team in an interview with Hail Varsity. The American athlete shared that she is at a stage where she tries to strengthen herself mentally by being more consistent and smarter on the court.

Moreover, Murray expressed how the muscle memory of playing the sport does not go away over a period of time, and she focuses on improving in other avenues of the sport.

"It's more about how I can strengthen my mental game in a leader in being more consistent and being smarter. I feel like volleyball skill kind of goes away over time and that's kind of how it goes, but I feel like I'm at the point where I'm just trying to grow in other aspects," she said.

Murray hopes to inspire the next generation of athletes with her pursuits on and off the court.

Edited by Adityan Pillai
