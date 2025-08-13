"I’m done pretending this system works" - Michael Phelps sends strong statement criticizing USA Swimming leadership and calls for changes

Michael Phelps recently shared his detailed viewpoint about his feud with US Swimming. Phelps, one of the most successful swimmers, made the headlines after his comments during the World Championships 2025, when he criticized the performance of the team.He later called out the US Swimming organization for its treatment of him and other former swimmers during their swimming careers. Just a week later, the 28-time Olympic medalist, explained the entire scene behind his call-outs, revealing the minute details and problems with US Swimming.In an Instagram post, Phelps clarified that he has no issues with the US swimmers and their performance at the recently concluded World Championships in Singapore. Phelps further added that his problem was with the US Swimming and its leadership, and how it is failing. He wrote:&quot;First I must be clear that I have the utmost respect for the US swimmers that competed at the World Championships. My criticism is no way directed to them- I know how hard they work and how honored they are to represent the US National team. My criticism is about the system, its leadership and how it's failing.&quot;In his post, Phelps also noted that the medal-winning percentage of Team USA at the Paris Olympics last year was just 44 percent, which is significantly lower than the 57 percent achieved by the team at the 2016 Olympics, of which he was a part. He added:&quot;I've watched too many teammates struggle to compete in a sport they love without the support they need. I've also seen the sport struggle to return its membership numbers to pre-pandemic level and I'm done pretending this system works just because it produces medals.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMichael Phelps further suggested several provisions through which USA Swimming can succeed and the sport could flourish. He remarked that the organization should enable transparency, set up a Board of Directors and work at the grassroots level of the sport.Michael Phelps shared a motivating speech with the Baltimore Ravens playersMichael Phelps (Image via: Getty)Michael Phelps recently gave a motivational speech for the Baltimore Ravens during his latest visit to the team's camp. Phelps also had a friendly swimming competition with the players during his visit.The former swimmer emphasized the importance of hard work behind the scenes, when no one is watching, as he said (via Today):&quot;It’s what you do behind closed doors that no one sees that gives you the opportunity to stand out on this field every single week during the season and be great.&quot;A coaching staff member of the Ravens, Zach Orr, has also shared how Phelps spoke about succeeding in tense situations and working hard behind the scenes.