"I'm not drinking during the season"- Mikaela Shiffrin makes her feelings known about celebrations amid dealing with injuries

Mikaela Shiffrin opened up about how she celebrates her victories and accomplishments while dealing with injuries. The skier concluded her 2024-25 season after competing at the World Cup in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Shiffrin recently bagged her 100th World Cup victory in a slalom race in Italy on February 23. A month after this win, she increased her winning count to 101 after winning the race in Sun Valley, Idaho. She clocked 1:45.92 to clinch the gold medal, besting Lena Duur, who claimed the silver medal on March 27.

Following this win, the American spoke to Slalom Tokyo Drift in the post-match interview, where she was asked about her celebrations after the victories. She shared that her celebratory practices have evolved, as she no longer consumes alcohol during the season, a change influenced by her injury in Killington and past season-affecting incidents.

"To be honest, I haven't nailed it so like, I went a little bit heavy a couple years ago and then I was kind of sick all the time and so now I'm not drinking during the season and obviously with the injuries as well but it might be like kind of time to have something. My hangover routine is like awful, it's I don't know, I just survived," said Mikaela Shiffrin.

Shiffrin suffered a wounding crash at the World Cup in Killington a few moments before crossing the finish line. She sustained an abrasion on her hip, which did not allow her to make any movement. She had to undergo surgery to pull out an old hematoma from a deeper cavity. Following this, the 30-year-old went through a rehabilitation program for about six weeks before making a comeback.

Mikaela Shiffrin opened up about handling her injury and winning her 100th World Cup

Mikaela Shiffrin recently appeared on Good Morning America, where she made her feelings known about her journey from the devastating crash to the historical 100 win fest.

She shared that the entire journey has been quite overwhelming for her and the injuries made things extremely difficult for her. The American said that it has been very painful for her to make a comeback; notably, she did not expect to achieve the 100th World Cup victory this year.

Yeah, it's a little overwhelming especially since the injury that I got in Killington earlier this season in November that took to me out for you know, several months. I had a pretty deep puncture wound so, coming back from that, there's just this season has been full of like uncertainity. It's been full of a lot of pain, hardwork of course to you know, to get back to racing. I’m going to be honest with you, did not really see myself achieving this milestone this year either," Mikaela Shiffrin said.

After registering her 100th World Cup victory, Mikaela Shiffrin penned a heartfelt note to her younger self, asking her to 'never give up.'

