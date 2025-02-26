Mikaela Shiffrin opened up about navigating through a devastating injury early in the Alpine Skiing season and winning the 100th World Cup title of the career amid major uncertainties. The American Alpine Skier revealed that after the injury, she did not envision herself achieving this major career milestone in this year's Alpine Skiing season.

The 29-year-old suffered a devastating crash at the World Cup in Killington moments before crossing the finish line. The impact of the crash was such that she suffered an abrasion in her hip that had restricted her movement and she also had to undergo a surgery one week later as the blood clot in the deep puncture wound was not self-healing.

Shiffrin had to undergo a rehabilitation program for about six weeks as she aimed to return to the slopes to compete once again. After some shortcomings in her early appearances during her comeback, she dominated the line-up at the World Cup in Sestriere to extend her overall career victories to 100.

The American skier spoke about her journey from injury to registering a historic victory during her appearance on Good Morning America. Shiffrin revealed that the injury brought about a lot of uncertainty which made her doubt whether she would be able to register her 100th World Cup victory this year.

"Yeah, it's a little overwhelming especially since the injury that I got in Killington earlier this season in November that took to me out for you know, several months. I had a pretty deep puncture wound so, coming back from that, there's just this season has been full of like uncertainity. It's been full of a lot of pain, hardwork of course to you know, to get back to racing. I’m going to be honest with you, did not really see myself achieving this milestone this year either," she said.

Shiffrin thanked her teammates after winning the World Cup in Sestriere.

Mikaela Shiffrin on her team's support leading up to the World Cup victory

Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Sestriere 2025 - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin took to Instagram to express her gratitude for her teammates after winning the title at the World Cup in Sestriere. She revealed how the team supported her during her tough times as well as motivated her to put forward her best performance on the slopes.

Moreover, she expressed her elation on sharing the podium with fellow American skier Paula Moltzan.

"The support and kindness and congratulations my team and I have received have been overwhelming (in the best way)… thank you all so much! Sharing this with teammates and especially on the podium with @paulamoltzan was truly unforgettable. (& @zrinkaljutic too!)," she wrote.

Shiffrin shared some of the highlights of her performance as well as celebrations with her team and hoped to continue her victorious momentum in the rest of the Alpine skiing season.

