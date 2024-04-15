"I'm fighting hard"- Anna Hall reflects on 4th place finish at Tom Jones Memorial

The 2023 World Championships silver medalist Anna Hall recently shared a heartfelt note upon her comeback to competitive tournaments. Hall recently featured at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational which was scheduled between April 12 and April 13 and was held at the University of Florida, Gainesville.

After missing the 2024 World Indoor Championships in Glasgow due to her knee surgery, Hall returned quite strongly at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational and finished fourth in her comeback race. Hall took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her gratefulness. She wrote in the caption:

"comebacks suck. but they are always worth it. As difficult as it was I'm thankful to be out there competing again, and now have 10 weeks to chase progress. im fighting hard"

She also added in another tweet stating:

"10 weeks ago still on crutches hopping around to get stuff done & now we’ve competed. 10 more weeks can change a lot"

Even though not at her full prowess, Hall has turned up quite strongly after her knee surgery. With the Paris Olympics around the corner, Hall will provide a strong case for herself, vying for her first-ever Olympic medal in the heptathlon event which is a major missing in her trophy cabinet.

Hailing from the University of Michigan, Hall seems to be progressing quite well after the injury she faced at the Budapest World Championships 2023.

Anna Hall announces collaboration with pet nutritionist Nulo

Anna Hall at the World Championships, Budapest

Anna Hall, 23, has been immensely conscious of her pet dog, Emma. She has ensured an immaculate diet for her companion for its better growth and survival. Recently, the Colorado native announced that she and her pet dog Emma have collaborated with the pet nutritionist brand Nulo.

Hall and her pet dog Emma are going to be prominent members of the "Fuel Incredible" campaign which aims to maintain a striking balance between the athletics growth of the dog and its wellness.

The CEO of Nulo, Michael Lunda expressed her excitement towards this collaboration in a statement. She stated:

"Anna and Emma embody the spirit of our 'Fuel Incredible' campaign perfectly. It's not only about achieving athletic greatness but also about ensuring our pets are on the journey with us, every step of the way. We’re proud to have Anna and Emma share their story and inspire others."

Nulo has been a prominent and pioneering brand in the world of pet nutrition. Besides Anna Hall, numerous other high-profile athletes have tied their hands with Nulo for the sake of their four-legged companions.