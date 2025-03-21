"I'm going to be the best ever"- AJ Ferrari makes feelings clear as he continues to dominate in the NCAA Wrestling Championships  

AJ Ferrari expressed his thoughts as he continued his dominance in the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025. The American wrestler exuded immense confidence as he expressed his goal of becoming the best in the prestigious championships.

Ferrari competed in the third round in 197 lbs division against Andy Smith of Virginia Tech and qualified for the quarter-finals with a 5-1 win. After joining the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners for this NCAA season, he aims to win his second NCAA Title.

The 23-year-old spoke to Flo Wrestling about his mindset as he advanced through Day 1 of the prestigious National Championships. He revealed that he had worked very hard and pushed through his comfort zone while preparing to compete in the tournament after a hiatus due to injuries.

"I'm going to be the best ever. Second, I just want the title it doesn't matter the school I'm at. All that matters is my mindset and my work ethic. I can win a National Championship in someone's basement, my basement because, the work ethic, the mindset, the perseverance, and the holy spirit you know, I've grown really close to God," he said.

"When you're by yourself, you don't have a lot of family. A lot of people that are around you who grew up close to God are the only people that can help you in those hard times. So, the only thing that can set you up for suffering you know, is putting yourself through suffering, forcing yourself. So, that's what I've been doing," he added.

AJ Ferrari on the future of wrestling

AJ Ferrari at the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

AJ Ferrari expressed his thoughts about the future of wrestling in a pre-event press conference at the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025. The American athlete was very optimistic about the growth of the sport and believed that it had the capability to take over all sports in the future.

Ferrari expressed that big matches with fierce competitors develop a lot of excitement among fans and will eventually help the sport grow.

"I'm really excited for the future of wrestling. I think wrestling is growing, and wrestling is going to take over all the sports in the future. I think that we need people to embrace big personalities like myself. The big matches, that's what draws eyes, and I think that then they grow in our sport. It's going to be key to have good personalities that show themselves," he said.

Furthermore, AJ Ferrari expressed how he was excited about the near future of the sport with the current and upcoming pool of really gifted wrestlers.

