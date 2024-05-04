Josh Kerr recently shared his thoughts on Jakob Ingebrigtsen's comments on him as the two rivals are set to go head-to-head at the Prefontaine Classic later this month. Josh Kerr began the 2024 season in great form as he set the world record at the Millrose Games in the indoor two-mile.

Kerr was initially set to kickstart the outdoor season at the Prefontaine Classic. However, he eventually began his outdoor season at the Oregon Relays and participated in 800m, winning the event. Since then, the British athlete has had his preparations in full swing ahead of the highly anticipated clash against arch-rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

The two athletes have been going to and fro at each other multiple times which has sparked a controversy. Josh Kerr recently opened up on his rival Ingebrigtsen's comments to which he previously hadn't responded during the World Indoor Athletics championships in Glasgow.

Speaking to the Times UK, Kerr said:

“I’m always going to speak my mind and I’m not going to let someone belittle my career with their comments. But I’m not going to combat that with my own comments. I’m going to combat that with results.

"It’s another reason why I wanted to run Prefontaine to show where I’m at and set my stall out for the season. It’s going to be a fantastic race, it’s going to be fast and I’m ready to battle it out for the win."

Kerr mentioned that he is excited to take part in the Prefontaine Classic, to be held on May 25, and is ready for the fierce competitiveness that it would bring as the Olympic season unfolds.

Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen's controversy

Day 5 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen's controversy is currently one of the most discussed controversies in the track and field world. The two athletes have displayed fierce competitiveness on the field as well as during press conferences.

A controversy between the two fueled up after Jakob Ingebrigtsen made a statement while speaking to Norwegian media as Kerr set the world record in the indoor two-mile at the Millrose Games earlier this year.

“It is very positive for me that my competitors are getting better. Then I don’t have to run alone. I would have beaten him in that race, blindfolded. But it’s good that people run better than they have done before,” he said.

Kerr, however, decided not to comment on the matter when asked about replying to Ingebrigtsen at the World Indoor Championships. Post that, Ingebrigtsen took a subtle dig at Kerr in an interview with Times UK.

"The biggest issue is giving people like Kerr attention. That's what he is seeking. He is missing something in himself that he is searching for in other. I am not that sort of guy to approve those sorts of things," he said.

As the two staunch rivals are about to take center stage later this month with a strong will to outshine one another, anticipation among fans is at an all-time high.