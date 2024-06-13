"I'm going to be shedding a few tears" - Simone Biles' mother claims she will be 'emotional' watching her daughter compete at Paris Olympics 2024

American competitive artistic gymnast Simone Biles' mother is confident about her daughter's Paris Olympics 2024 campaign. She stated that she would get emotional watching her daughter perform at the event in July.

Biles is gearing up to participate in the 2024 US Olympic Gymnastics Trials scheduled for June 27 to June 30 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to claim her third straight appearance in the Summer Games.

Biles is most likely to make it to the Olympics, as suggested by her performance at the 2024 Core Hydration Classic, where she won the all-around title with a dominant finish, and then at the 2024 US Gymnastics Championships, where she swept all four apparatuses—the vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise—to win her record ninth all-around national title.

Following her exceptional athletic display at the nationals, Simone Biles has already made it to the Olympic trials. Her mother, Nellie, couldn't be there at the Tokyo Olympics to cheer her daughter due to COVID regulations, but she has now made plans to support her in Paris.

In response to this, Nellie said that she wants to support her and that she would be emotional to watch her daughter perform. She said (via Today):

"The important thing is to be there for Simone [Biles] and making sure that she understands that her family is there giving her her full support."

She added:

"And I am going to be really happy and probably shedding a few tears just because I’m going to be so emotional."

Simone Biles' mother expressed pride as her daughter claimed a historic ninth all-around national title

2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles, widely acclaimed as the most decorated female gymnast of all time, has achieved several accolades in her career, which include four Olympic golds, a silver, and a couple of bronzes. She has also won 23 world championship golds, four silvers, and three bronzes (as per the Team USA website).

She also holds the record for most world championship golds and overall medals as well. In 2019, the 27-year-old athlete became the first American gymnast to win five gold medals at a single world championship event.

Furthermore, Simone Biles secured the ninth all-around title at the 2024 US Gymnastics Championships, defeating Skye Blakely and Kayla DiCello and extending her previous record. Celebrating the feat, her mother, Nellie, took to her X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"@Simone_Biles⁩ ABSOLUTELY PROUD of YOU."

