The 3000m Indoor World Champion Josh Kerr has set his sights on the 1500m tracks as the outdoor season officially kicks in. While he says he won't win every race, the Scottish runner believes he will win the 'right one'.

Kerr last raced at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 and clocked 7:42:98s to win the 3000m gold. A month earlier, he broke Mo Farah's two-mile indoor world record at the Millrose games in New York. The 26-year-old clocked 8 minutes and 0.67 seconds to beat the great Brit's 8:03:40 from 2015.

Having dominated the longer distances in the indoor season, Kerr has his sights set on the 1500m gold. At the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, he beat his arch-rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen to clinch the title. He is now eyeing the 1500m gold in Paris.

Speaking in a recent interview with World Athletics, Josh Kerr expressed high hopes for the 1500m running this season.

“It’s going to be a fantastic season of 1500m running and I don’t think I’m going to win them all, but I’m going to win the right one", he expressed.

While Kerr adds that it is his goal and that he is focused on the same, he reveals that he isn't afraid of being beaten.

“I’m not worried about how many times I get beaten throughout the season as I’m sure it’ll happen. I’m just excited for that Paris Games"

Josh Kerr calls rivalry with Jakob Ingebrigtsen 'great'

World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Josh Kerr storms to 3000m gold

The war of words between Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen has been going on ever since the two squared off in Budapest last year. The long-distance runners raced in the 1500m at the 2023 World Championships, and it was Kerr who emerged victorious in a scintillating finish.

Kerr clocked 3:29:38 to beat the Norwegian as the latter narrowly missed out after clocking 3:29:65. While the two haven't met since then, they have been taking jibes at each other continuously, the recent being during the World Indoor Championships. However, Josh Kerr has now revealed the positive side of the story.

"What’s great is there is a rivalry. There’s a rivalry between myself, Jake, Ingebrigtsen, Yared (Nuguse), everybody. They’re all trying to go after that title. I’m going to work my way through the season and hopefully see those guys later in the year. You never want to be involved in an era where it’s boring in the 1500m, where you know someone is going to win it", he told World Athletics

The two are expected to meet once again this year in a mega showdown at the Prefontaine Classic 2024 in May.