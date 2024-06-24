"I'm hoping he starts pulling out the Egyptian God Cards next"- Fans react as Noah Lyles pulls out Exodia the Forbidden One Yu-Gi-Oh! card 

Before the final of the US Olympic track and field trials, Noah Lyles turned heads by repeating the unique stunt he performed on Day 2. After pulling out a Blue-Eyes White Dragon Yu-Gi-Oh! card, the World Champion pulled out the 'Exodia the Forbidden One' card and flashed it on the camera, leaving his fans amazed.

Lyles dominated the 100m finals on Day 3 of the trials and qualified for the Paris Olympics. He delivered a victorious race and clocked 9.83s, leaving behind Kenny Bednarek, who clocked 9.87s, and Fred Kerley, who claimed to surpass Usain Bolt's 100m record, recorded 9.88s.

Before the race, Noah Lyles proved why he is one of the most unique personalities in track and field when he flashed his Yu-Gi-Oh card as he walked in with renowned rapper Snoop Dog and also flaunted the card on the camera just ahead of his race. The card was 'Exodia, the Forbidden One', which symbolizes power and is the most powerful card in Yu-Gi-Oh!

"I'm hoping he starts pulling out the Egyptian God Cards next."

"I'm hoping he starts pulling out the Egyptian God Cards next."

"Honestly, Yusei's Speed Warrior would be the most appropriate card."

"Honestly, Yusei's Speed Warrior would be the most appropriate card."

"Is this what a celebrity crush feels like."

"Is this what a celebrity crush feels like."

"Wow"

"Wow"

"Congratulations Noah."

"Congratulations Noah."

"THAT'S WHY HE'S THE GOAT! THE GOAT!"

"THAT'S WHY HE'S THE GOAT! THE GOAT!"

Noah Lyles opens up about his Yu-Gi-Oh! card

Noah Lyles opened up about flashing the Yu-Gi-Oh! cards during the trials, revealing that it is part of a bet that he has with the shot put athlete Chase Jackson. In an interview with Citius Magazine, he said:

"I pulled out a Blue-Eyes white dragon Yu-Gi-Oh card. So me and Chase have a bet going on, she said I pull out Yu-Gi-Oh cards each round she'll wear the Rock Lee weighted shoes and drop weights during her finals. So I got to live up to my part of the deal so she lives up to her part of the deal."

Along with this, he also revealed his mysterious briefcase,

"The briefcase is to keep hype. If you're generating excitement and hype, it's like, 'gosh, what's in the freaking briefcase? You want to know what's in the briefcase! Well, I pulled out this uniform. It's all white," Noah Lyles said.

The 26-year-old is now poised to compete in the 200m event heat in the Olympic trials, which is slated to be held on June 27.