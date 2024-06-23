“We’re going to have to wait each time to see which color I’m going to be pulling out” - Noah Lyles reveals what's inside his mystery briefcase

Noah Lyles has finally revealed exactly what's inside the mystery briefcase he's been carrying around at all of his meets. The American had been tight-lipped about the contents of the silver bag for a while now, but recently disclosed that he’ll be using it to introduce his outfits for the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Lyles 'debuted' with this briefcase ahead of the 2024 Atlanta City Games, during his trademark fashion walk-in. Next, he showed up with the accessory at the Racers Grand Prix, before displaying it at the New York Grand Prix as well.

Until now, he refused to disclose the contents of the bag whenever asked about it instead telling fans to wait till the Trials to know what he's been carrying around. His secrecy sparked curiosity as to its contents among them, with some fans guessing that it houses a new pair of shoes. Some also speculated that it is a document recording the times he had run.

Trending

Now, arriving on track at Eugene in style, Noah Lyles has finally revealed what's inside the mystery silver briefcase. Talking to Citius Magazine, the World Champion explained that he'd be using the accessory to introduce his outfits for the meet.

“The briefcase is to keep hype. If you’re generating excitement and hype, it’s like, ‘gosh, what’s in the freaking briefcase?’ You want to know what’s in the briefcase! Well, I pulled out this uniform. It’s all white,” Lyles said.

“I’ve got three more uniforms and they all come in the briefcase. So we’re going to have to wait each time (to see) which color I’m going to be pulling out of that briefcase,” he added.

Expand Tweet

Noah Lyles on pulling out a Yu-Gi-Oh! card from his briefcase at the Trials

Apart from the outfits, Noah Lyles also pulled out a Yu-Gi-Oh! card from his briefcase at the Trials. He later flashed the same card to the cameras on the track as he was introduced for his 100m heats.

Explaining the card, Lyles revealed that it was actually part of a bet he has with shot put athlete Chase Jackson. He told Citius Magazine,

“I pulled out a Blue-Eyes white dragon Yu-Gi-Oh card. So me and Chase have a bet going on, she said if I pull out Yu-Gi-Oh cards each round she'll wear the Rock Lee weighted shoes and drop weights during her finals. So I got to live up to my part of the deal so she lives up to her part of the deal.”

Noah Lyles will next be in action at the 100m semifinals on Sunday, June 23 as fans wait for the outfit he dons and the card he flashes before witnessing the time he clocks.