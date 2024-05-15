"I'm so hyped for this! Simone Biles is a beast"- Fans react to new Netflix documentary featuring the American's highly-anticipated Olympic return 

Simone Biles' return to the Olympics is one of the most discussed topics among fans. The American gymnast pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics ahead of the team finals citing mental health concerns and since then, fans have been waiting to witness the star gymnast perform on the pinnacle stage once again.

Fueling everyone's anticipation, Netflix announced three new sports documentary series in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee. They include Simone Biles preparing for her highly anticipated Olympic comeback, a series on basketball teams aiming for Olympic Glory, and a docu-series on the training behind becoming one of the fastest humans in the world.

This announcement left fans in a frenzy and they couldn't help but express their excitement as the Olympic season fast approaches. The fans were particularly very excited about the documentary series featuring Simone Biles showcasing her preparation leading up to the coveted Olympic Games in Paris.

"I'm so hyped for this! Simone Biles is a beast, can't wait to see her journey. And the basketball one sounds dope too. Netflix is really stepping up their game with these sports," wrote a fan.

"Looks like Netflix is really going for the gold with these new sports series! Maybe they'll finally teach me how to do a backflip like Biles... or maybe not!," chimed in another.

"I will watch literally ANY gymnastics docuseries so i am very excited for one with simone!!," tweeted a fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"I’m here for all sports documentaries that takes us behind the scenes," wrote a fan.

"Simone Biles documentary? Count me in" a fan chimed in .

"oh lemme bring my popcorn for this," tweeted a fan.

Simone Biles' Preparation for the Paris Olympics

Day Two - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Biles revealed that she would be following a different approach leading up to the Paris Olympic Games. Her team brought about these changes to avoid any problems that would prevent her from performing to the best of her capabilities at the Olympics.

"I think we have to be a little bit more cautious about how we do things. So everything that we're doing leading up to this next Games or whatever is very intentional . So, we've kind of been playing it on the down low this time, making sure mentally and physically are both intact. So I think it'll be different, but it'll be good," she said.

Biles will participate in the U.S. Core Hydration Classic 2024 before turning her focus to the Olympic trials in June.