Simone Biles's next tournament: Opponent, Venue, match schedule and more

Simone Biles's 2023 season ended on a high as she bagged five medals (four gold and a silver) at the World Championships in Antwerp. Her four gold medals came in Team, All-around, Floor Exercises, and Balance Beam whereas the silver medal came in the vault exercises event.

It was a staggering comeback from the Ohio native especially at the world stage and the setback she faced during the Tokyo Olympics courtesy of her twisties. After the conclusion of the tournament, Biles stated:

"I had to prove to myself that I could still get out here, twist, I could prove all the haters wrong that I’m not a quitter, this, that, the other. As long as I’m out there twisting again, having and finding the joy for gymnastics again, who cares?"

However, since then, Simone Biles hasn't competed professionally and missed the Winter's Cup scheduled earlier this year in February. Thus, with the Paris Olympics approaching let's dig deeper into the next tournament for the decorated American gymnast.

Where is Simone Biles competing next?

Simone Biles

The four-time Olympic gold medalist, Simone Biles is all set to make a triumphant return to the Core Hydration Classic scheduled between May 17 and 18 in Hartford, Connecticut. The senior women's session in the tournament is scheduled between 2:00 PM ET-4:00 PM ET and 7:00 PM ET- 9:00 PM ET. This will be the first competition for Biles in the 2024 Olympic year.

It would be interesting to see in what shape and momentum the 27-year-old returns to the mat, especially after staying away from professional competitions for so long.

Following the Core Hydration Classic, Biles will also feature in the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships scheduled between (scheduled between May 30 and June 2) and the US Olympic Trials (scheduled between June 27 and 30). Owing to her performances in Antwerp last year at the World Championships, Biles will get an automatic berth for the trials.

Who will Simone Biles compete against?

Simone Biles

The Ohio native will be a hot favorite going into the tournament with the skillset she has possessed over the years. She will be joined by various other fellow Olympians such as Suni Lee, Jade Carey, and Jordan Chiles.

Moreover, the three-time Olympic gold medal winner, Gabby Douglas is also included in the roster of the annual event making it the first-ever gymnastic meet to feature three Olympic all-around gold medalists ( Biles, Gabby Douglas, and Suni Lee). It will be a great training ground for Biles considering the Paris Olympics is roughly two months away.