"I would never say never"- Simone Biles on the possibility of competing at the LA 28 Olympics and more

Fresh off her sixth World all-around and floor title win at the 2023 World Championships, Simone Biles made her comeback in April's USA Gymnastics National Team Camp with an eye on the 2024 Paris Olympics. The gymnast also recently hinted at participating in the 2028 LA Olympic Games.

Simone Biles' 7 Olympic medals is the most medals won by a US gymnast, tied with Shannon Miller. Returning from the 'twisties' faced at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Biles secured the top place at the 2023 US Classic. Soon after, she collected her eighth National title from the 2023 US National Championships. Biles has a total of 39 medals across major gymnastics events.

She recently announced the comeback of her signature Gold Over America Tour, scheduled to start on September 17 till November 3. The three-month-long adrenaline-packed event will feature the likes of Jordan Chiles and Shilese Jones, among others. The event aims to inspire the next generation and celebrate the gymnasts making waves globally.

In an interview with El Paso Inc., a Texas-based newspaper publisher, Biles spoke about whether or not she might participate in the 2028 LA Olympics. She said:

"I would never say never and I think that would be amazing to (do this) after every Olympic cycle. I think that would be a beautiful thing. But right now I can’t tell you yes or no. Like no definitive answers because I don’t know what life will look like in the next few years to come.”

Simone Biles will include the men's gymnastics in the Gold Over Tour America

Simone Biles at the USA Gymnastics Women's National Team Media Days

Simone Biles has welcomed Fred Richard to take men's gymnastics to the next level and has included him in the men's Gold Over America Tour roster. He will be joined by Casimir Schmidt. The other male entries will be confirmed later this year as the Paris Olympics concludes.

Biles believes Richard will bring a different perspective while onboard. She said to El Paso Inc.:

"I think it gets really intimate when you get on Fred’s platform, just because how he talks to you, the kind of stuff that he puts out is really interesting. I think it’ll bring a whole different take.”