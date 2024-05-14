Simone Biles shares a glimpse of the progress in construction of her new Texas home 

Simone Biles' new Texas home is in the final aspects of its construction. The star gymnast frequently shared updates with her fans about the construction of her house right from the initial stages to finalizing the interior of her dream home.

Biles has been working on the dream project for over six months now, along with her husband Jonathan Owens. Despite her busy schedule, the star gymnast has been an active part in brainstorming ideas for the construction of her new house.

Biles is currently preparing for the highly anticipated Olympic trails in June and is scheduled to participate in the Core Hydration Classic. On the other hand, her husband, Jonathan Owens signed a new deal with the Chicago Bears and recently made his move to the team. Owens has reportedly signed a two-year deal with the Bears worth $4.75 Million as indicated by bearswire.usatoday.

Simone Biles took to Instagram stories to share the latest update on the construction of her dream Texas home. The star gymnast made a collage of four pictures featuring new tiles in the kitchen, balcony, and hall.

Previously, the former Olympic gold medalist had shared images of the interior of the house featuring her closet with a scaffolding set up and a brief tour of her hallway.

Simone Biles' opens up on people's comments on her marriage

Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Ownes, both public figures, are always under the media glare. There have also been instances when they were trolled and criticized on social media.

One such instance was when Jonathan Owens revealed in an interview that he did not know about Biles before meeting her. Owens was subject to heavy trolling on social media. Biles opened up on the 'Call My Daddy' podcast about the mental agony she faced during that time.

"First of all, that interview had nothing to do with me. It was all for him. So I think they were mad that he didn't include me in the interview, but he has to have his moments too, and I let him have it. Then, like, one night, I broke down, and I'm like, 'Why are you guys talking about my husband like this? That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that. Because for me, it's like talk about me all you want, but don't come for my family," she said.

The couple is focused on excelling in their respective careers as Biles prepares for the Paris Olympics and Jonathan Owens continues his NFL journey with the Chicago Bears.