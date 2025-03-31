"I'm literally screaming" - Gabby Douglas makes feelings known after Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter Luna’s heartfelt tribute

Gabby Douglas recently shared her reactions after Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter, Luna, honored her during a school project. Luna paid tribute to the gymnast with a special presentation.

Luna was dressed in a Team USA Leotard with a gold medal and gave a biography presentation as Douglas. She displayed a book about the gymnast, 'Day by Day with Gabby Douglas' by Joanne Mattern.

The American model, Teigen, shared her daughter's project on Instagram on March 27, 2025. She wrote:

"So proud of our little toons and her biography presentation on (and as!) the incredible @gabbycvdouglas! 🤍 they even made QR codes linking to stop motion videos, I die. And I think of that amazing episode of parks and rec 😂"

The American gymnast reshared the post on her Instagram with a caption:

"I'm literally screaming BTW"

Screenshot of Douglas's Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @gabbycvdouglas

The gymnast also wrote a comment on the post:

"What! omg! no way! what a cutie! i’m beyond honored 🥺thank you so much! this made my day 🥹!"

Screenshot of Gabby Douglas's comment/ Source: Instagram/ @chrissyteigen

Douglas has many other young fans. In February 2025, a young fan paid a tribute to her as part of Black History Month celebrations.

Gabby Douglas reflects on pushing boundaries and inspiring others

Gabby Douglas at the 2024 Core Hydration Classic - Source: Getty

In April 2024, Douglas visited Trinity College and shared experiences about her gymnastics career, the challenges she has faced, and her comeback to the sport. She also spoke about how she wants to inspire others to chase their dreams without any limits.

She highlighted the importance of cooperation and the network of support that enabled her to succeed. Apart from gymnastics, she ventured into a variety of activities, including the best-selling autobiography 'Grace, Gold, and Glory My Leap of Faith, and appeared in TV series and movies.

During the event, the gymnast said:

“I love to challenge myself. I love pushing the limits and pushing past boundaries,” said Douglas, whose career has motivated and paved the way for countless others. “I’m so grateful that gymnastics has given me this platform where I can inspire other women—not even just women, but everyone—to do their own thing. Never limit yourself due to other people’s limits or expectations.” (tricoll.edu)

Douglas also addressed the struggles she has encountered throughout her career, particularly mental challenges and setbacks. She shared how changing her perspective helped her stay strong and get through tough times.

