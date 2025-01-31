“I’m having mental breakdowns” - Gabby Thomas makes surprising revelation about the most stressful part of the Paris Olympics

Gabby Thomas had an incredible campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics, walking away from the Games with three gold medals. Recently, the sprinter reflected on her time at the competition and shared the most stressful part of competing on the world's biggest stage.

Thomas came into the 2024 Games a strong contender for gold in the 200m. The American lived up to expectations, storming to the crown in a time of 21.83s. Later she followed this up with a gold medal in the 4x100m and a win in the 4x400m relay. This made her the only track-field athlete in Paris to win three golds.

Recently, Gabby Thomas made an appearance on the ‘Not Gonna Lie’ podcast, hosted by Kylie Kelce. On the podcast, the 27-year-old discussed the most stressful part of her time at the Games, saying (at 16:55),

“I think one of the hardest parts of the Paris Olympics for me was literally getting there early, and then watching everybody else compete. Like, we're there watching and we're still enjoying it, but it is so stressful. I remember watching the gymnastics athletes, and they got their medals and I was like ‘oh I'm so happy for them but like oh my God this sucks’, because they're done, they got it over with and I'm still sitting here, stressed out.”

She then added:

“For me, like the 200m is really one of the last track events too, so I'm watching all of my track and field teammates compete and run and I'm like ‘well great for them, love that for you’, but (I’m) literally still freaking out over here, I'm having mental breakdowns. And then I had the relays after that so I had the 4x100m and then the 4x400m which is truly the last track event and the last day of the Olympics. So I was enjoying it a little bit but (I was) also very much stressed for the entire two week period,”

Gabby Thomas pens an inspirational note ahead of her 2025 season

Other than winning three gold medals at the Paris Olympics, Gabby Thomas also set a world lead of 21.78s in the 200m in the 2024 season. Apart from her on-track activities, the sprinter took up the role of Grand Marshall for the New York City Grand Prix and was named to the Forbes 30 under 30 list. Her achievements throughout the season also saw her earn the 2024 USATF Jackie Joyner-Kersee Athlete of the Year award.

After such a phenomenal season, Thomas is now gearing up for the 2025 season. Taking to X on January 21, the sprinter penned a strong motivational message, writing,

“When you build resilience, you become unstoppable.”

For now, Gabby Thomas is yet to confirm her race schedule for the upcoming season. However, the American will likely be focused on the 2025 World Championships that are scheduled to take place in Tokyo in September.

