“I’m so sad”- Stephen Nedoroscik makes feelings known as former partner Rylee Arnold gets eliminated in ongoing Dancing with the Stars

Stephen Nedoroscik recently made his feelings known about his former dance partner, Rylee Arnold, being eliminated from DWTS' 34th season. This year the latter was paired with the Pentatonix star, Scott Hoying.

Nedoroscik and Arnold won hearts in the 33rd season of DWTS, as they delivered stunning performances throughout the season and reached the finale of the show. However, the duo ended up in fourth place, marking the end of their journey together.

In the new season, Arnold was paired with Hoying, and after performing for five weeks, they became the fifth couple to be eliminated from the show after their performance in the Wicked-themed night on October 21. Shortly after the elimination, Nedoroscik posted a picture of him, his girlfriend, Tess McCracken, Arnold, and Hoying with an encouraging message for Arnold on Instagram.

"NOOOOO IM SO SAD RN☹️ @scotthyoing @ryleearnold1 I'm glad the world got to see you both shine on that stage, regardless I'm team #RYOTT for life," wrote Stephen Nedoroscik.

Nedoroscik's Instagram story

Following this elimination, the dance partners made their feelings known about each other and reflected on their journey, saying: (as quoted by ENews)

"It's meant everything. I'm so incredibly grateful for this. Rylee is my favorite person ever. I had so much fun. I learned so much," said Hoying.

Arnold further exuded pride in her partner, lauding him for his performances this season.

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold opened up about their bond with each other

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold struck up a friendship during their time together on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars. In a conversation with Access Hollywood, the two discussed their close-knit friendship.

Opening up about his bond with the pro-dancer, the gymnast said that the latter's positive attitude made it easier to work together and also helped him accept the challenge of this show.

“One thing that I've learned about Riley besides dancing is that she's not just positive for the camera, she's a very positive person and it's infectious. It's really nice to be around and I think that since we're both kind of positive people it makes it very easy to work with each other," said Stephen Nedoroscik.

Adding to this, Arnold stated that the Olympian was one of the most hardworking people she's met and called themselves a 'classic sibling duo.'

"Stephen is probably the most hardworking person ever. He is so devoted to everything that he does. He has made a name for himself and he went to the Olympics and did such an amazing job, it was just so cool. He's just taken this whole life into a crazy way. Me and Stephen are always just cracking jokes together but also we are always making fun of each other. That is one thing about us, we are like the classic sibling duo and I just love all of it so so much," said Arnold.

Stephen Nedoroscik has continuously supported Arnold and Hoying in the 34th season of DWTS, as he appealed for votes for them from his fans and followers by sharing reminders on his social media.

