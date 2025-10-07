'I'm scared' - Tara Davis Woodhall reveals protecting her 'prized possession' as she hilariously takes artist out of retirement

World champion long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall recently talked about protecting her prized possession. The long jumper had recently gone to a nail salon owned by artist Daniela Purdue, about which she posted on her social media profile.Davis-Woodhall shared a snap from her nail work on her Instagram story. She also hilariously mentioned how she compelled the artist to come out of retirement as she addressed her 'concerns' about her feet.Davis-Woodhall cheekily mentioned in the caption of her Instagram story,&quot;Listen. The way my feet are my prized possessions. I'd rather not go to a nail salon for my feet cause I'm scared!&quot;Screengrab of Tara Davis-Woodhall's Instagram [Image Source : Tara Davis-Woodhall's Instagram]Tara Davis-Woodhall previously backed middle-distance runner Nikki Hiltz against the hate campaign she received after the World Championships. The long jumper commented on one of Hiltz's Instagram posts, where she clapped back at her haters.Davis-Woodhall wrote in the comment section,&quot;It’s always the faceless accounts. Do you boo! Do you&quot;Tara Davis-Woodhall was last seen in action at the World Championships held in Tokyo last month. The reigning Olympic champion added another feather to her illustrious cap as she won her first World Championship title with a jump of 7.13m, the world-leading mark for the current year.When Tara Davis-Woodhall revealed her conversation with Athlos founder Alexis OhanianTara Davis-Woodhall talks about her conversation with Athlos founder Alexis Ohanian [Image Source : Getty]Tara Davis-Woodhall previously opened up about the conversation with Alexis Ohanian. Ohanian is an entrepreneur who co-founded Reddit and is also the co-founder of ATHLOS, a female-only track meet.In her conversation later shared by Ohanian on his Instagram profile, Davis-Woodhall remarked,&quot;Alexis Ohanian invited Hunter and I out there. It was just a sprint-only event and I told Alexis 'Listen, we are not coming unless I'm competing,'and he was like, 'Got it. I'mma work something up,' and months down the road he's calling my phone asking me like 'Where do you wanna see yourself in x amount of years?' and I told him everything I wanted and field has come to life for Athlos and we'll be jumping in the women's long jump in Times Square on October 9th, which is so insane. This s**t is gonna be fun.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor the uninitiated, Tara Davis-Woodhall had joined ATHLOS as a co-founding member. She had called out sprinting legend Michael Johnson for not giving an equal opportunity to the field athletes under his initiative, the Grand Slam Track League. The next meet of ATHLOS will be held on October 10 at the Icahn Stadium in New York City this year.