  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • 'I'm scared' - Tara Davis Woodhall reveals protecting her 'prized possession' as she hilariously takes artist out of retirement

'I'm scared' - Tara Davis Woodhall reveals protecting her 'prized possession' as she hilariously takes artist out of retirement

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Oct 07, 2025 06:25 GMT
Day 4 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
Tara Davis-Woodhall talked about protecting her prized possession [Image Source : Getty]

World champion long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall recently talked about protecting her prized possession. The long jumper had recently gone to a nail salon owned by artist Daniela Purdue, about which she posted on her social media profile.

Ad

Davis-Woodhall shared a snap from her nail work on her Instagram story. She also hilariously mentioned how she compelled the artist to come out of retirement as she addressed her 'concerns' about her feet.

Davis-Woodhall cheekily mentioned in the caption of her Instagram story,

"Listen. The way my feet are my prized possessions. I'd rather not go to a nail salon for my feet cause I'm scared!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Screengrab of Tara Davis-Woodhall&#039;s Instagram [Image Source : Tara Davis-Woodhall&#039;s Instagram]
Screengrab of Tara Davis-Woodhall's Instagram [Image Source : Tara Davis-Woodhall's Instagram]

Tara Davis-Woodhall previously backed middle-distance runner Nikki Hiltz against the hate campaign she received after the World Championships. The long jumper commented on one of Hiltz's Instagram posts, where she clapped back at her haters.

Ad

Davis-Woodhall wrote in the comment section,

"It’s always the faceless accounts. Do you boo! Do you"

Tara Davis-Woodhall was last seen in action at the World Championships held in Tokyo last month. The reigning Olympic champion added another feather to her illustrious cap as she won her first World Championship title with a jump of 7.13m, the world-leading mark for the current year.

When Tara Davis-Woodhall revealed her conversation with Athlos founder Alexis Ohanian

Tara Davis-Woodhall talks about her conversation with Athlos founder Alexis Ohanian [Image Source : Getty]
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks about her conversation with Athlos founder Alexis Ohanian [Image Source : Getty]

Tara Davis-Woodhall previously opened up about the conversation with Alexis Ohanian. Ohanian is an entrepreneur who co-founded Reddit and is also the co-founder of ATHLOS, a female-only track meet.

Ad

In her conversation later shared by Ohanian on his Instagram profile, Davis-Woodhall remarked,

"Alexis Ohanian invited Hunter and I out there. It was just a sprint-only event and I told Alexis 'Listen, we are not coming unless I'm competing,'and he was like, 'Got it. I'mma work something up,' and months down the road he's calling my phone asking me like 'Where do you wanna see yourself in x amount of years?' and I told him everything I wanted and field has come to life for Athlos and we'll be jumping in the women's long jump in Times Square on October 9th, which is so insane. This s**t is gonna be fun."
Ad

For the uninitiated, Tara Davis-Woodhall had joined ATHLOS as a co-founding member. She had called out sprinting legend Michael Johnson for not giving an equal opportunity to the field athletes under his initiative, the Grand Slam Track League. The next meet of ATHLOS will be held on October 10 at the Icahn Stadium in New York City this year.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Pandey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications