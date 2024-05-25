“I’m not here to settle tension" - Josh Kerr sets a clear aim ahead of clash with staunch rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen 

Josh Kerr made a clear statement about his goals ahead of the Prefontaine Classic, setting aside all the discussion in the media. Jakob Ingebrigtsen Josh Kerr's rivalry has been one of the most discussed 1500m rivalries among track and field enthusiasts. The two athletes have been pushing the limits of the sport, while their to-and-fro media banter is also elevating the interest among fans.

The two athletes made a media appearance ahead of their first head-to-head race of the Olympic season at the Prefontaine Classic. The press conference held huge anticipation considering the on-field rivalry and media jibes.

The British athlete would be making his debut at the Prefontaine Classic and competing in the popular ' Bowerman Mile'. Josh Kerr put an end to all discussions and revealed his focus on the Prefontaine Classic and ultimately the coveted Paris Olympics.

" For me, I have never run the Pre-Classic or anything. So, I wanted to add that to kind of those are the races that I want to go after and I want to win. I’m not here to settle tension. I’m here to run a fantastic mile that hopefully will go down for centuries. I’m here trying to be the best in the world. I showed I could do that last year and I want to continue that pursuit,” he said. (0:30)

This press conference was a defining moment for fans who were waiting for an answer from both athletes before they took center stage on Saturday in the " Bowerman Mile'.

Josh Kerr weighs in on defeating Jakob Ingebrigtsen to Olympic Glory

World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day Two

Josh Kerr kickstarted the Olympic season in peak form. On the other hand, Ingebrigtsen delayed his Olympic season debut by skipping the entire Indoor season to recover from an injury.

The British athlete opened up about defeating Ingebrigtsen and handling the pressure of participating in the Olympics in the show "Beasts Unleashed'.

" I want to do myself justice for all the hard work that I have put in and I feel like I have earned the right to have this conversation of about talking and going after the gold medal in Paris. I have to be realistic and know that I am not the current Olympic Champion," he said. (2:48)

"I am the current World Champion but you know Ingebrigtsen's the Olympic Champion and it's his title and it's his title to lose. I just need to have the belief and hopefully the training behind me will allow that dream to come into reality," he added.

Fans await an incredible showdown at the Prefontaine Classic and the Olympics.