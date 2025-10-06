"I’m sorry I couldn’t get it done"- Ezra Frech pens emotional message  after losing podium spot at the World Para Athletics Championships

Ezra Frech penned an emotional note after missing out on the podium position at the World Para Athletics Championships held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. The American athlete competed in the men's 100m T-63 and finished fifth in the finals with a performance of 12.52s.The men's T-63 event was dominated by Puseletso Michael Mabote, who clocked 12.03s with a new championship record to win the gold medal. Indonesia's Partin took home the silver medal with a performance of 12.26s, and Daniel Wanger of Denmark won the bronze medal with a performance of 12.28s.Ezra Frech reflected on his 2025 season and shared that it was a very difficult year for him, as he had to navigate through multiple obstacles, injuries, and hardships. The American athlete shared that despite all the struggles, he still put his best foot forward and expressed his pride in the way he fought to compete against some of the best athletes in the world.Frech apologized to his fans for being unable to win a medal at the World Para Athletics Championships and thanked them for their unwavering support.&quot;5th in the 100m. This is the game!! Been an extremely difficult year, met with obstacles, injuries, and hardships, but we still laid it all on the line. Proud of the way I fought. No excuses, congrats to the medalists. Thank you to all my fans. I’m sorry I couldn’t get it done here in India. Love you all,&quot; he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMoreover, Ezra Frech congratulated the winners of the event.Ezra Frech opens up about winning the silver medal in the men's high jump Frech at the World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi 2025 - Source: GettyEzra Frech won the silver medal in men's high jump T63 with a season-best performance of 1.85m. India's Shailesh Kumar clinched the top spot with a championship record of 1.91m. Frech shared a short message on Instagram and shared that he was heartbroken by the result, and small mistakes cost him the World Para Championship gold medal. The American athlete shared that he was motivated by the shortcomings and hoped to push himself even further.&quot;A heartbreaking night. Small mistakes cost me big. This season has been filled with adversity, and tonight I’m basking in the sting of defeat and failure. There isn’t a soul alive more motivated than I have just become. My redemption is inevitable,&quot; he wrote.Ezra Frech received massive support from fans and players like Novak Djokovic. The American athlete hoped to work harder and make a stronger comeback in the future.