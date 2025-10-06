  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "I’m sorry I couldn’t get it done"- Ezra Frech pens emotional message  after losing podium spot at the World Para Athletics Championships

"I’m sorry I couldn’t get it done"- Ezra Frech pens emotional message  after losing podium spot at the World Para Athletics Championships

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Oct 06, 2025 02:12 GMT
Day 9 - World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi 2025 - Source: Getty
Day 9 - World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi 2025 - Source: Getty

Ezra Frech penned an emotional note after missing out on the podium position at the World Para Athletics Championships held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. The American athlete competed in the men's 100m T-63 and finished fifth in the finals with a performance of 12.52s.

Ad

The men's T-63 event was dominated by Puseletso Michael Mabote, who clocked 12.03s with a new championship record to win the gold medal. Indonesia's Partin took home the silver medal with a performance of 12.26s, and Daniel Wanger of Denmark won the bronze medal with a performance of 12.28s.

Ezra Frech reflected on his 2025 season and shared that it was a very difficult year for him, as he had to navigate through multiple obstacles, injuries, and hardships. The American athlete shared that despite all the struggles, he still put his best foot forward and expressed his pride in the way he fought to compete against some of the best athletes in the world.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Frech apologized to his fans for being unable to win a medal at the World Para Athletics Championships and thanked them for their unwavering support.

"5th in the 100m. This is the game!! Been an extremely difficult year, met with obstacles, injuries, and hardships, but we still laid it all on the line. Proud of the way I fought. No excuses, congrats to the medalists. Thank you to all my fans. I’m sorry I couldn’t get it done here in India. Love you all," he said.
Ad
Ad

Moreover, Ezra Frech congratulated the winners of the event.

Ezra Frech opens up about winning the silver medal in the men's high jump

Frech at the World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi 2025 - Source: Getty
Frech at the World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi 2025 - Source: Getty

Ezra Frech won the silver medal in men's high jump T63 with a season-best performance of 1.85m. India's Shailesh Kumar clinched the top spot with a championship record of 1.91m.

Ad

Frech shared a short message on Instagram and shared that he was heartbroken by the result, and small mistakes cost him the World Para Championship gold medal. The American athlete shared that he was motivated by the shortcomings and hoped to push himself even further.

"A heartbreaking night. Small mistakes cost me big. This season has been filled with adversity, and tonight I’m basking in the sting of defeat and failure. There isn’t a soul alive more motivated than I have just become. My redemption is inevitable," he wrote.

Ezra Frech received massive support from fans and players like Novak Djokovic. The American athlete hoped to work harder and make a stronger comeback in the future.

About the author
Adityan Pillai

Adityan Pillai

Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.

To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.

With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.

He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adityan Pillai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications