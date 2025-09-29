"True champion"- Novak Djokovic pens heartwarming message as Ezra Frech gets emotional after World Championships heartbreak

Paralympian Ezra Frech received warm support from tennis star Novak Djokovic after he suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the ongoing 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, which are held from September 27 to October 5, in New Delhi, India. Frech competed in the men's High Jump T63 event on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The world record holder fell short of dominating the event with a narrow margin. He was forced to settle in second place after India's Shailesh Kumar dominated the event with a 1.91m jump, while the American posted 1.85m. Following the heartbreak, the two-time Paralympic gold medalist expressed his discontent on social media. However, he further showed his determination to achieve success in the remaining events.

"A heartbreaking night. Small mistakes cost me big. This season has been filled with adversity, and tonight I’m basking in the sting of defeat and failure. There isn’t a soul alive more motivated than I have just become. My redemption is inevitable."

The multiple-time Paralympic and World Championships medalist received uplifting support from the Serbian tennis star, who called him a "true champion and inspiration."

"You are a true champion and inspiration my friend 🙌 Keep it going. Golden days ahead 💪🤩"

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.

Ezra Frech will next be seen competing in the Long Jump and 100m events at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.

" A feeling of emptiness and sadness A feeling of emptiness and sadness" - Novak Djokovic writes emotional message after his ex-coach Nikola Pilic passes away

Novak Djokovic at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (Photo via Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic recently paid tribute to his ex-coach Nikola Pilic as he passed away at 86. Djokovic trained under the Croat during his formative years, from 1999 to 2003. Novak Djokovic penned a long message for his "tennis Father" on an Instagram post, writing:

“I received some sad news today while I was in the field finishing my training. A feeling of emptiness and sadness has taken over me. I hope you felt how much you meant to me in your career and life. Your influence on my development as a man and tennis player remains indelible. I am eternally grateful to you and your lovely wife Mia for accepting me as your own son when I was 12.”

Novak Djokovic added:

"All your achievements as a player and coach have been written in golden letters in the books of sports history of the Balkans and world tennis. For me, however, the most important thing is that I can proudly call you "Sjor Niko, my tennis Father". May you rest in peace.”

Pilić was a French Open singles runner-up in 1973.

