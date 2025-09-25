"A feeling of emptiness has taken over me" - Novak Djokovic mourns the death of his 'tennis father' Nikola Pilic with emotional message

Novak Djokovic recently mourned the passing of Nikola Pilic. The Serb penned an emotional note for the occasion, expressing his gratitude for his ‘tennis father' as he shared photos of their time together over the years.Pilic is an early legend of tennis. The Croatian was the French Open runner-up in 1973 and won nine singles titles over the course of his career. After his playing days, the 86-year-old turned to coaching and led three separate teams to Davis Cup titles. He also coached Djokovic for several years at his academy in Munich and played an integral role in the 38-year-old’s rise to the top.Pilic passed away on 23 September in Croatia. Reacting to the news, Novak Djokovic penned a lengthy message for his mentor, writing,“I received some sad news today while I was in the field finishing my training. A feeling of emptiness and sadness has taken over me. I hope you felt how much you meant to me in your career and life. Your influence on my development as a man and tennis player remains indelible. I am eternally grateful to you and your lovely wife Mia for accepting me as your own son when I was 12.”The Serb expressed his gratitude to Pilic for supporting him and his brother during their younger years. He went on to add that the Croatian would always be his ‘tennis father', writing,“Your legacy will last for a long time, and generations will look back on your character and deeds with great admiration. All your achievements as a player and coach have been written in golden letters in the books of sports history of the Balkans and world tennis. For me, however, the most important thing is that I can proudly call you &quot;Sjor Niko, my tennis Father&quot;. May you rest in peace.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNovak Djokovic set to compete at Shanghai MastersDjokovic at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)On the tennis end of things, Novak Djokovic is set to return to action at the Shanghai Masters. He was last seen on court in early September as he competed at the US Open. During his campaign in New York, the Serb delivered some impressive performances, downing Learner Tien, Zachary Svajda, Cameron Norrie and Jan-Lennard Struff in his opening round encounters.The 38-year-old then outdid home favorite Taylor Fritz in his quarterfinals match. However, his quest for a 24th career Grand Slam title came to a close in the semifinals at the hands of Carlos Alcaraz.Now, Novak Djokovic is scheduled to play the Shanghai Masters, an ATP 1000 event slated to take place between September 29 and October 12. The tournament will also feature the likes of Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Ben Shelton, Alexander Zverev and more.