Noah Lyles recently opened up about his ambitions at the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. The World Champion revealed how he would like to celebrate if everything goes according to plan at the pinnacle games.

Noah Lyles won three gold medals at the World Championships held in Budapest, Hungary last year. By clinching the gold medal in the 100m, 200m, and the 4x100m relay, Lyles achieved a feat previously attained by the legendary sprinter, Usain Bolt.

Noah Lyles, who has a tradition of gifting himself after a significant victory, shared his thoughts on what he would like to gift himself after the Paris Olympics in an interview with CNN.

" I need a ring and I need a championship jacket. I need a Olympic jacket. Maybe a gold one, that's not a bad color," he said. (Timestamp- 4:14)

As all athletes gear up for the highly anticipated Olympic games, Noah Lyles remains steadily focused on his goal to win multiple gold medals at the Olympic games and record his name in the history books as one of the greats. Earlier this year, Lyles revealed that he would wish to win four medals at the Paris Olympics.

To achieve that goal, Lyles would have to participate in the 4x400m relay as well which is something that is rarely heard of for a primarily 100 and 200m sprinter.

Noah Lyles' 2024 season

2024 USATF Indoor Championships

Noah Lyles is gearing up for the 2024 season with huge ambitions. After a remarkable triumph at the World Championships in 2023, Lyles started the Olympic season at the Grand Prix Boston where he clocked 6.44s in the 60m equalling his previous personal best in the event.

Post that Lyles moved on to the USATF Indoor Championships in New Mexico. He was set to go head-to-head with fellow American teammate and rival Christian Coleman in the 60m. Lyles defeated Christian Coleman to win the Indoor National title with a personal best performance of 6.43s.

Coleman and Lyles went head to head again two weeks after their previous meeting at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow. This time, Coleman, the indoor World Record holder, asserted dominance and took home the title clocking a time of 6.41s in a world-leading performance. Lyles clinched the silver medal in the 60m.

Lyles' World Indoor Championships campaign ended with two silver medals in the 60m and the 4x400m relay. As the Olympic trials are just around the corner, the World Champion is now training full fledge for the outdoor season.